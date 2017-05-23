An open thank you to friends, neighbors and partners of CAP-21

After over six wonderful and enlightening years working for CAP-21 it is time to be moving on to the next phase of whatever life brings. Health issues this past year have sort of nudged me along, as has a growing household.

The past six years have given me the opportunity and privilege to meet and work with so many great people throughout the Adirondacks. With an investment return of now over $11 million back to the region, CAP-21 was one of the best ideas ever from the mind of founder Lani Ulrich.

From sewer projects to trail projects, playgrounds, Main Street renovations, Master Plans, snowmobiles, historical preservation, emergency and fire services, bullet-proof vests, snowmaking, libraries, business expansion to bear-proof recycling containers, etc.; all have provided great learning experiences and mostly great outcomes and benefits for the region. Add in the Farmers Market, the flower and holiday basket program, and the CAPPY Duck Derby just to keep life unpredictable. Blessed with a wonderful board of people who deeply care about the region as well as great staff support from Kristin Frymire and Tricia Clark, all in all, this has simply been the most diverse, fun and best job that I ever had.

Over the next two months I will be assisting the new CAP-21 director, Robin Hill, as she transitions into the job and all the minute details that go along with it. I have several volunteer activities and organizations that I expect to be involved with and won’t stray far from my commitment to what CAP-21 stands for, vibrant and sustainable Adirondack communities.

My thanks to our local town supervisors and boards, and county and state leaders that have supported this organization and our region. My thanks to our state agency staff and regional partners throughout the Park, and thanks particularly to both the Adirondack Foundation and the Herkimer/Oneida Community Foundation for all of their community support.

This is such a great region to live, work and play and it has been my absolute joy and privilege to be a part of it. So a big thank you to all and as Ranger Lee says, “That’s another story.”

Nick Rose

Almost private citizen