Old Forge needs an urgent care center

To the editor

I have been coming to Inlet for 41 years. As a kid I spent most of my summers here. At least twice a summer we made a trip to the Health Center for sickness or an acute medical condition — it was nice to have a convenient, close place to go.

Fast forward to 2017 and that close, convenient health center doesn’t exist anymore. If you call for an appointment they may be able to get you in next week, which doesn’t work when you are sick. If you are in need of a doctor you must go to Utica—a long drive when you don’t feel well or have a broken bone or cut that needs medical care.

In the past month, I have known three people who have had to make the trip to Utica because the health center here wouldn’t take them. I am sure there are many more as well.

Something needs to be done as a community to get an urgent care center in Old Forge. It most certainly is a need for this area and should be a primary concern for the counties/towns in the area because the current availability of medical care isn’t efficient.

Amy Fialkowski

Inlet