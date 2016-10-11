Be safe, share the road

To the editor

As I write this, I am recovering from a broken collarbone, five broken ribs, and a lung contusion due to a bicycle accident two weeks ago, here in Old Forge. My first reason for writing, is to thank the anonymous doctor who was one of the first to stop and help me as I sat in the middle of the road. I am only sorry we did not get his name, as I am so grateful for the calm that I felt knowing he was there to help. In addition, there were countless other people that stopped to assist, in which I also want to thank, for the kindness they extended to a stranger that day.

I am also most appreciative to the Old Forge ambulance volunteers for their swift arrival, and especially Paul Scheidelman. He provided excellent care and much needed comfort for my trip to the hospital in Utica.

Funny, that this accident took place on the South Shore Road, the place I have always felt the safest. That confidence was quickly taken away when a vehicle passed too close to my husband, a Lake Placid Ironman, and me, a triathlete as well. The driver left us with no shoulder and an oncoming bridge. This vehicle did not move over for us, nor did it slow down. This accident was a chain reaction that involved both my husband and myself, due to the negligence of this driver.

It is mind boggling that drivers assume they can pass so closely to runners, walkers, and bikers without consequence. This happens many times over, as I can attest. Most of us do our best to be seen, using flashing lights and brightly colored clothing. Drivers are barreling at us with a two ton torpedo, leaving us no escape route. It is so unnecessary, with such grave consequences for everyone involved.

I will heal, and eventually get on my bike again, but I will always have this accident in the back of my mind as I go out on the road. Therefore, my request to all of you, is to please yield to the athletes out there. Share the road. Slow down. Move over. Give us a little room. For that, we thank you.

Linda E Baker

Darin Baker

Rome