Burke says assets under utilized

To the editor,

Many years ago as a young boy, my mom and dad would drop me off at McCauley Mt. and I would meet up with my friends and ski all day. We would ski hard, ride the lifts, look out over the mountains, woods and waters to the north and I remember thinking what a wonderful place to be safe and adventurous surrounded with folks from town that I’ve known all my life. That feeling still very much exists today. The town, mountain manager and the employees of the mountain have done a great job of preserving what we have and have made it better year after year. From the introduction of snowmaking, excellent grooming, the development of an amazing cross country network to maintaining lifts that date back before the 70s. The kids from our school have made us proud year after year with their competitive accomplishments and the ones that don’t race have a place to ski and pursue their passion skiing at a place they call home.

In the summer, while it’s off the beaten path, town folks, including myself and I live pretty much right next to the mountain, don’t realize how many tourists make it up to ride the chairlift. While visiting the other day, I went down to the lifts and talked with Andree Newton, Tim Manion and Bob Wanamaker when visitors started arriving. From the moment people were checked in by Andree to when the guys loaded them on the lift they couldn’t have been nicer and I’ve been in the business of tourism most of my life. I would give them an A+ for being great Town of Webb ambassadors. I talked to Stevie U about the summer operation and I was impressed at the numbers that are visiting. Last Sunday, they loaded over 1,000 tourists from all over the state, in one day! Over the past summer, the chalet began an overhaul which was pretty extensive, walls were removed, the kitchen gutted the bar area moved. The building feels twice as big as I did. Meyda glass from Old Forge and Utica graciously donated three beautiful chandeliers for the ceiling in the great room. While still not done the chalet will look far better than ever. It’s all good.

So if elected, this is where I come in. I’ll start by saying I will have plenty to do in other area’s such as budget director, looking at health care concerns and general supervisor duties but I’ll work nights, weekends pretty much what I’ve done in other businesses. I want to see our boutique ski area generate new money in the summer with new business.

There are currently 249 mountain bike centers in New York State. Some range from very small to large professionally run areas with miles varied terrain, single track, downhill and wider trails for beginners or family groups. Some may say, “There’s no money in mountain bikes.” That’s what I heard when we started loading people in inflatable boats and guiding them down local rivers but hey who knew! It’s still going strong. Single track biking by far remains and moves forward as the most popular form of mountain biking. More than downhill or any other form. There are big associations, competitive events throughout the year all over the state. Lake George, Lake Placid and other ski areas have moved into this business and are developing their areas as time moves forward. We have the ideal area, utilize our extensive cross country ski network for families that can rent bikes from a concessionaire and take a two or three hour ride through groomed bike trails. The single track crowd, once it’s developed and the word gets out, are destination bikers if the trails are challenging. We have exactly what it takes and more, 1,000 acres with trails back into town, a great chalet, multi adventure weekend if they want to paddle rivers and hike and camp. Our area is adjacent to one of the most beautiful campgrounds in NYS, Nicks Lake. Associations, clubs and sponsors are looking all time for new venues to support the sport with competitions and events, who could be better set up than us once the trails are set up completely. There already is a single track biker from Utica that’s volunteered his time to make it happen. This is a highly volunteer sport when it comes to trail design, expert advice etc. Banked turns, switch-backs, bridges, rock gardens and events are just a few of the dynamics that will draw serious bikers to McCauley. My limited experience has been mostly in the Hudson valley at Blue Mt. in Peekskill, Windham Mountain, Graham Hills where I’ve biked and I’ve seen hundreds of bikers in the coarse of a day. Blue Mountain in Peekskill is regarded as one of the best bike parks in the U.S. and they do that with a little more than 1,000 acres situated above the Hudson River. I’ve spent a fair amount of time in Blue Mountain and while it is challenging and really well laid out, our area with our infrastructure and restaurants, inns and nearby camping could far eclipse Blue Mountain, particularly as a destination mountain bike park.

I would also like to see the chalet become a profit center for the town during times it wouldn’t interfere with mountain operations. I believe a wider wrap around deck across side as you come down the entrance road with a portico into the great room and have the deck wider across the front, a retractable awning for events, weddings music festivals etc. Currently, the chalet can be rented for very modest amounts, very modest, and while I’m not going to say here what I think it will be worth when the chalet is completed, but it would be five or six times what has been charged in the past and still be a really good deal. We can have residents’ pricing but we can no longer give our assets away. Weddings, events, promotional events i.e. A mountain bike manufactures show? Really a mountain bike manufacturers show once the trails are fully developed? Would such a thing ever work right here in Old Forge at our crown jewel? I think so.

Last but not least is our wonderful George Hildebrandt pavilion on North St. George and the town board worked hard to make it come to fruition. They worked hard for grants etc. and they made it happen. Great asset. Unfortunately it sits there for a good part of the year empty. I know there’s a soccer venue indoors in the cold months but for the most part it sits idle. We need to attract a promoter, one which we have control over about what type of events and music venues etc. and utilize the facility and make money? There has to be a promoter out there. With our kind of tourist numbers that would love to consistently be able to come to the town and sponsor events. The day of volunteer supported events is over such as the Fox Family Music festival which was one of the greatest thing I’ve ever seen happen at McCauley Mountain years ago. That’s over, but tourism certainly is not as well as events that they come here for. We are in a few areas of business that most towns would never be in. A ski area, and a snowmobile recreation trail system, thank god it’s the biggest in the east. We need to take in money not only for the community and local business but the town budget as well. Tourism has always been our lifeblood and always will be. When the tourists come and are treated like true guests and go home happy and make plans to come back, we’ve done our job. It then becomes time for the residents of the Town of Webb to hopefully enjoy a better quality of life at the end of the day.

Bob Burke