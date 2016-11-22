Problems with ROP story

To the editor

As a member of the Board of Directors of the Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts Council (FCLPAC), I am disconcerted by the article written by your staff member, Cathy Bowsher, in the Nov. 15 issue on page 15. Apparently Ms. Bowsher did not research this article very well before writing it, as the information she presented under the title “The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra location may change” contains many falsehoods.

First correction: the FCLPAC has been sponsoring these orchestral presentations in Arrowhead Park in Inlet for eighteen years, and has never hosted a concert at The Woods Inn. Second correction: the fundraiser cocktail party has always been held before the concert and never afterward. Third correction: the FCLPAC is in its 19th year, not the RPO (and as a matter of note, the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra was the presented musical group until four years ago). Fourth correction: the FCLPAC Chairman is Gerard Dupuis, and Bonnie Lutz, Chairman of the Cocktail Party Event, was our appointed spokesperson at the Inlet Town Board meeting on Nov. 8.

The Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts Council is currently seeking permission to hold our fundraiser Cocktail Party in Arrowhead Park, adjacent to the concert tent. We feel that after 18 years, our presentation needs some new appeal for our patrons, and combining all aspects of our event into the one fabulous location will provide that “wow factor” to create an enchanted evening.

The article in question goes on to quote Mrs. Lutz about past conversations with the owner of the Woods Inn about staffing complications regarding our past events. Our organization feels that by contracting with a catering company to provide food and service in Arrowhead Park, the problems of finding enough staff during the busy summer season would be eliminated.

Thanking you in advance for the opportunity to set the record straight,

Cindy Beckley, Director

Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts Council