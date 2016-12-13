Finding a doctor in Old Forge is a challenge

To the editor

I am writing this letter because I am very frustrated and have no idea where to turn or what to do. I, in no way, wish to criticize the clinic, Dr. Soccash, or all the nurses that work so hard for us here. We moved up here several years ago and knew that finding a doctor would be hard as the clinic at that time wasn’t able to take on new patients. We kept our old doctors in Clifton Park, about a three hour drive away.

However, very soon after that there were meetings with St. Elizabeth’s hospital and soon we were to have a new clinic that was to address the needs of the community. My understanding was that we would get a facility that would be open at least one night a week and Saturday for the summer people, and would be open to all new patients.

This is not what happened.

However, we were able to get Karla Dalious and I was very happy to have her as my health care provider. We transferred all our records here and canceled all the old doctors. After a year, we then had Dr. Hodzic come. This was very frustrating because we loved Karla but again my understanding was that the area didn’t have enough patients for two physicians and Karla, and the next thing I know Karla is gone and we now have Dr. Hodzic. Okay, not ideal, but I can live with it. Soon, however, we lose him too.

My grandson who lives with us, also went to Karla and Dr. Hodzic. Now, after three years of going to the clinic we again have no doctor. The new nurse practitioner doesn’t take children, therefore I would have to find someone new for Cullen. My daughter and our other grandson have moved in with us now, and they need care too.

I thought, okay, I’ll drive a little farther and go to Barneveld or Boonville. Not ideal when your too sick to get out of bed but what can you do? I called every clinic in both places and guess what? They ‘re not taking new patients either. In the meantime I have five family members who have been provided prescriptions from the clinic who now have no one to go to to get refills.

How can we expect families to move to the area when we have such inadequate health care? I thought the big merger with St. Elizabeth’s was to help us with these problems. As far as I can see we’re back to where we were. One doctor who can’t take on new patients and one who can’t take children. How is this better? What have we gained? What can any of us do to try and fix this problem? Are their others who have this same problem? Any suggestions that don’t involve an hour drive? Thanks for listening.

Cynthia Rose

Old Forge