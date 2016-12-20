Webb UFSD goes into lockdown

An open letter to the community,

Recently the Town of Webb UFSD was asked by the Town of Webb Police Department to place the school in a lock out because of a potentially dangerous individual that was suspected to be in the area. This became a real life drill for us as it was a completely unplanned event that took place during the portion of the day encompassing cafeteria usage and other previously untested scenarios. We have debriefed and worked through this real world scenario. Overall our review was positive but as a district we are constantly looking to improve everything that we do especially when it concerns the safety, well being and ultimate success of our students.

Immediately after the lockdown there were concerns raised by some parents at the regular Board of Education meeting that they heard about the lock out through relatives because they had not seen the Facebook or further postings we were lucky to be able to publish. The request was made to look into a “robo call” system to alert parents/guardians of important happenings in the district. The district heard these concerns and immediately set up product demos to see if there was a feasible solution for us.

We have since contracted through our Regional Information Center for services. This purchased service will enable us to mass broadcast messages on multiple formats including automated calls, texts, emails and coordinated social media posts. The system architecture is currently being built with contact information loaded from our student information software.

Initially we plan to use the system for notifications related to school closings, delays, early releases and emergency situations that may arise necessitating immediate parent/guardian contact. The system can also be employed to relay general announcements and event reminders in the future.

The system will not replace current modes of communication during the initial phase in. This system will be used to complement and enhance what we already do, with the overall intention of furthering our commitment to remain personally connected to our students and their families.

We hope this system will be operational in the next few weeks. When it is deemed ready we will initiate test broadcasts to familiarize ourselves with the product, test the functionality and reach of the broadcasts and identify any erroneous contact information loaded from our student software. We plan to notify you when a test is planned so you are prepared to look for and anticipate these test messages.

Rex Germer

TOW UFSD Superintendent