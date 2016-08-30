A time to reflect on those

we’ve lost

To the editor

We extend an open invitation for everyone to take time over Labor Day Weekend to remember friends and/or loved ones who are no longer with us.

The TOBIE Trail bridge over the Moose River in Thendara will have flowers or pine boughs for your tribute. You can walk out onto the bridge, reflect or say a prayer and then cast your flower or bough tribute out onto the river.

The flowers/pine boughs will be available Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5 for your convenience.

We will keep all of you in our prayers too.

The Winslow family and Team Adam’s Project: Pay It Forward

Summer sounds, summer silence

To Mr. Ernst:

As per your Aug. 16 column “Summer Sounds.” You might have added the incessant drone of wave runners and motorcycles to your list of disconcerting sounds. Unless, of course, you’re an enthusiast of either or both motorized activities. Our cottage is on Otter Lake, and we get it both barrels, by land (road noise) and water (Seadoos) as the occasional intervals of serenity become noxiously pierced (lanced?) by both.

As for more soothing man-made sounds, I once heard a flutist play an alluring melody from across the lake at dusk, when no motor craft were about. The natural acoustics of the water made the music haunting, almost other-worldly. When purchased 20 years ago, our roughly 70 feet of shoreline was ugly looking, mottled with boulders, rocks and tree stumps–so we covered it with an 800’ deck/dock combo that cantilevers over the water. Fits in well with the landscape, and looks like an elevated stage from the lake. As Otter Lake once had a music conservatory on its shores, for tradition’s sake, I often wonder how a violinist, harpist other ensemble creating nature-friendly tunes might fly as an annual event, particularly with a captive lakeside audience and/or gathering watercraft that cut their engines en masse to listen in.

Anyway, as for noxious sounds: Sitting lakeside by a fire on July 4 this year, what with all the whistling and whining and explosions of hideous holiday mortar fire, I experienced something never before observed on such occasions.

As I listened carefully, each explosion or staccato of explosions resounded with its respective echo, yet was again quickly followed by the cavernous night silence that eerily “swallowed” them up, as a barracuda swallows schools of smaller fish, or a sponge makes liquids “disappear.”

Such an awareness was consoling, nay, downright uplifting. Which brings us to your column’s ending point; it seems the thunder of silence both precedes and follows all that serve to violate it. That is, noise/sound is the absence of a prevailing silence, as darkness is the absence of light, or evil, the absence of good. As such, noise, like evil or darkness, is not a positive entity in itself, but the ABSENCE of something that ought be there (ie., silence).

Consider: you can go into a dark room and turn the light on, but you can’t go into a lighted room and turn the dark on. (I realize, however, being “turned on” in either dark or light makes little difference to some.) Hence, the woods and waterways become highly sought after locales to “get away from it all” — the “all” to be gotten away from, I purport, is the dissonance, clap-trap and cacophony of intrusive modern-day sounds.

Sorry to go philosophical on you, but, sad to say, a tree falling in the woods actually DOES make a sound, even if there is no one around to hear it.

That said, it would be nice if the brain had a “mute” button connected to its audio center. If so inclined, we’ll have to wait, meanwhile beseeching the Creator to evolve said button over the next view eons. Quite naturally, such beseeching will only count if done in silence, as silence seems to His/Her preferred mode of communication. (See Psalm 46:10)

That said, there shan’t likely be a patron saint of wave runners or snowmobiles canonized anytime soon.

By all means, keep up the good writing.

Joe Masterleo

Jamesville