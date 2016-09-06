HASCA says thanks

The Home Aide Service of the Central Adirondacks, would like to thank the following for their donations from Dec. 8, 2015 through May 11.

Memorial Donations:

The Adirondacks needs Mike Derrick

To the editor

I love the Adirondacks. I cherish my vacation time here–from childhood with siblings, parents, grandparents and friends, through school years, then including my wife and children. This year our three grandchildren are coming to appreciate the Adirondacks as well.

There are many threats to the Adirondacks. I help confront one of these by leading efforts to control Japanese knotweed with the Regional Inlet Invasive Plant Program, www.noknotweed.org. Knotweed is an invasive plant that chokes rivers and streams, harms native plant and wildlife habitat, impairs recreational access, and damages infrastructure. Since 2008 RIIPP has treated knotweed on hundreds of sites throughout the Adirondacks, with many volunteers helping identify sites and obtain property owner permissions. We have received a few grants, but primarily rely on private donations to pay certified applicators.

Climate change is a great threat to the Adirondacks, and to the world. What can I, what can we, do about this seemingly unstoppable threat? We need a Congress and president who will actually promote clean energy, and dramatically reduce carbon emissions.

We need to elect candidates like Mike Derrick to Congress, who place a high priority on confronting climate change, saving and improving the environment, and investing in infrastructure. Mike knows the Adirondacks, including having canoed near our cabin on Seventh Lake on a trip from Old Forge to Tupper Lake.

The incumbent Congresswoman Elise Stefanik provides lip service to the environment, having introduced a resolution acknowledging climate change and introduced legislation for a semipostal stamp with proceeds directed to combatting invasive species. She must hope this will distract people from her near perfect anti-environmental voting record. She has an abysmal 9 percent score by the League of Conservation Voters, reflecting her votes against measures that would improve the environment or address climate change. This is no surprise, given her coziness with the fossil fuel industry, which is among her biggest donors.

The Adirondacks is a great place for family–from my one-year-old grandson to 93-year-old mother–to enjoy each other in a wonderful setting. I want the unique nature of the Adirondacks to be here for my grandchildren when they grow up, and for their children and grandchildren as well. For this to have a chance, we need to elect Democrats like Mike Derrick to Congress.

Douglas Johnson

Inlet

Dick Bird backs Butler

To the editor

It was Marc Butler who stood up for the people in Raquette Lake when the downstate Democrats tried once again to deny homeowners legal title to their homes; properties that in some cases have been in families for generations.

It is Marc Butler who was named Legislator of the Year by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association for his strong stand and action in opposition to the Safe Act rammed through in the middle of the night by Andrew Cuomo and his downstate cronies.

It was Marc Butler who introduced the legislation that later became the STAR program providing property tax relief to all New York property owners.

And it was Marc Butler who, as a member of a legislative panel conduction hearing throughout the state, brought about significant and much-needed change in the Common Core educational program hated by students, parents and teachers alike.

Marc Butler has been endorsed by the Republican Party, the Conservative Party, the Independence Party the Reform Party and the NRA for his strong legislative actions to combat heroin abuse, deny crooked politicians their pensions, shining a light on New York’s failed economic development programs and his never-ending battle to preserve our Second Amendment rights.

Republicans are outnumbered two to one in the New York Assembly. Getting anything. let alone the list of Marc’s accomplishments on our behalf, requires knowledge, experience, dogged determination and the courage of one’s convictions.

That is why, on Primary Day, Tuesday, Sept. 13, I will be voting to help return Marc Butler to the New York Assembly. I urge all Republicans to do the same.

Dick Bird

Thendara

Vote against making Inlet school non-operating

To the editor

On Tuesday, September 13, 2 there will be a vote at the Inlet Common School. Eligible voters will be asked to choose between keeping the school operating as is: educating grades Pre-K through sixth grade and tuition grades seventh through twelfth to Town of Webb; or become a non-operating district and tuition all students grades kindergarten through twelfth grade to Town of Webb.

Why are we voting on this? I am not on the school board, but I do try to attend some of their meetings. I believe one of the reasons this has come to a vote is because very few people attend the meetings. If one or two people out of the dozen (including the board and teachers) there has asked several times, ‚ÄúShould the school continue?‚Äù then I guess the board has an obligation to ask the people who live here the same question.

I will tell you some of the reasons why I think the school should continue as is. The main reason is that the school is not failing. In fact, many would agree (if they actually took a look) that the school and the students are thriving. Because the school is small, they are able to do more things together. Their peers are not just a classroom full of children their own age, but instead are a building full of children age 4-12. The younger children look up to the older ones and learn from them, while the older children help the younger ones and also learn from them. When the weather permits, the whole school skis at McCauley once a week for gym class. They have a playground and a field where they can play outdoors. They have access to the pavilion at Fern Park where they can play when the weather is bad and go ice skating in the winter. They also have a lake in the backyard where they learn to kayak. They do not have a cafeteria, but they have a clean, safe place to eat their homemade lunches outside of their classroom. The school takes them to the public library on a regular basis, and the library offers after school programs for them. They have music and art classes and hold some of the best concert programs. They are able to take instrumental lessons, and the fourth graders even get to perform at Town of Webb with their band. And the teachers, because their are so few of them, are able to work together as a team to do what‚Äôs best for all of the students.

If the school were to become a non operating district and all of the children were tuitioned to Town of Webb, Inlet taxpayers might save a few dollars on their tax bill. (The board drafted an estimated budget of what the numbers might have been if we were to tuition all of the students, which can be found on their website.) But is saving a few dollars really worth what we will lose? And we do not even know for sure if or how much we might save. Besides losing an asset to the community, the children will lose their school: a school that they can walk to or ride their bikes to. The teachers and staff will lose their jobs. The teachers (not the aides or any other staff) would only be guaranteed a position in Town of Webb if one becomes available that they are qualified for. Contractors will either lose or decrease accounts. (The building and property will still need to be maintained.)

If the school were failing, if the children were failing, if the teachers were failing, THEN we should think about closing Inlet Common School. But this is not the case. The children of Inlet are doing fine. They are learning and growing and sharing. Many of them have continued on to graduate at the top of their class and are doing just fine out in the ‘real world’. They have been doing so for over one hundred years, and they will continue to do this with your support. On Sept. 13, please vote to keep the school operating as is.

Adele Burnett

Inlet

Reminding Inlet residents to vote next Tuesday

To the editor

This is a reminder to all Inlet residents that there is a vote coming up on Sept. 13 regarding the Inlet Common School. This vote will decide if the Inlet Common School will remain open as a pre-K – 6th grade operational school or if it will become a non-operational school.

Inlet becoming a non-operational school would tuition the elementary kids to the Town of Webb like Inlet‚Äôs 7-12 students. The idea of Inlet becoming a non-operating school is not a new idea, this has been brought up numerous times over the last 15 years. I feel it is important for all of our Inlet residents to get out and vote as this will be the only way we will know what those in our town truly want to see happen to the school.

Whether you currently have children in attendance at the school or not this vote will affect you. As a parent and as a taxpayer this affects my family.

This has been a very controversial subject amongst Inlet‚Äôs residents. Each family has their own opinions of what they feel is best suited for their family as well as the community. I would like to lay a few things on the line for folks to think about before going in to vote.

When you go in to vote I hope you are voting for what you feel is best for our children and their futures. At the meeting held in July there were many folks that were more concerned with the nostalgic value of the school and how the school performed generations ago. This was of concern to me for a few reasons. I feel that the memories tied to the school should not be placed before the current needs of the students. I also feel as though the curricula and demands of the students have changed so much in the last 50 years. When comparing the past to present there has been a large decline in the number of students. In the 70s enrollment ranged from 50-60 children K-6 with 7-10 children at each grade level; for the current school year there are 16 students attending Inlet K-6. Two of the grades this year have only one child.

Enrollment projections for the upcoming years according to the census will continue to decline. The declining numbers mean many things, here are a few to consider. There will be very few children of comparable age for competition and socialization. Kids need kids. Also the cost of keeping the school running with the declining enrollment vs. tuitioning all of the students to Town of Webb Union Free School District will be something to consider. I am more for what is best for our children than the dollars and cents but I‚Äôll put this in here. I could fill this with a million numbers but I‚Äôll keep it simple, the savings for this year would be approximately $270,000 and each year the savings would increase with the declining enrollment. It will cost less for the Inlet taxpayers if all of the children are tuitioned to TOW UFSD vs. keeping the common school operational. For the next couple of years if you own a reasonably priced home you will likely save a few hundred dollars and the savings will increase annually if you are going by the current census and projected enrollment outlook. As the enrollment goes down so will the dollar amount to tuition the students to TOW UFSD.

There is a baseline cost to operate a school, pay it‚Äôs teachers etc. so with the declining enrollment the savings would not be as great if choosing to keep the Inlet school open. My personal decision will not be based on the financial side, however I know that there are some local residents that may be more concerned with the financial aspect of it.

The Inlet School Board initiated a parent survey that ended with negative results indicating that many parents were dissatisfied with the quality of education their children were receiving. This led to an in depth study conducted by Dr. Edward Huntington an Educational Consultant in 2000 that looked at various statistics, how the classes were being conducted, parents thoughts and feelings etc. He developed a chart with all the pros and cons along with possible ideas to rectify some of the issues at hand. His recommendation after reviewing the school was for ‚ÄúInlet to become a non-operational school.‚Äù This was largely in part of declining enrollment leading to small class sizes, limited enrichment resources, difficulty adjusting socially when changing schools in 7th grade and opinions received from students parents and local residents. Since this study the enrollment has declined from 31students pre-K – grade 6 to 19 students pre-K – grade 6.

Here are my final thoughts. I feel that the curricula is changing so rapidly and becoming more demanding on both our students and teachers. I don‚Äôt feel as if a shared classroom is easy on the students OR the teachers. I feel as if each grade level should have their own teacher and classroom. My daughter will be in third grade next year and starting standardized testing, I would like her to be in a classroom that is committing 100 percent of its time to third grade level work and the same for the the following years. I also would like to see her in a school facility that is not limited in resources. I truly believe the teachers at Inlet do a great job with what they have at their disposal and with the number of students they have, but the kids deserve more. There are expanded opportunities because of the superior facility at TOW UFSD. The lack of an onsite library, gymnasium, auditorium, fully operational cafeteria and school nurse at Inlet Common are concerning to me. I know the students get bused out to the library and bused out to fun gym activities but that loading up and travel time etc. is taking away from their education time.

I do feel that sometimes good things come to an end and that change is okay especially if it benefits our children‚Äôs futures. I really feel that voters need to consider everything and if they have questions, they should reach out for the answers before the vote, be knowledgeable and look at it from all standpoints.

Inlet Common has been wonderful for our town but we need to really consider what is best for our kids and their futures as the education world advances. On that note I would like to say if our community decided to join forces with TOW UFSD we would not lose out for our youth here in Inlet. Our children would gain new friends yet still have all the amazing activities right here in Inlet that our wonderful youth commission puts on that are not paired with the school. We really do a ton for our kids and families here in Inlet, this is why my family loves and lives here!

The vote will be held from 2-8 p.m. at the Inlet Common School on Sept. 13, see you there!

Shana Hunkins-Marleau

Author looking for your stories

To the editor

Your readers’ Adirondack logging, mail boat rides, camping memories, and photos are sought. Adirondack researcher/writer is seeking family and personal memories and snapshots of work-related logging days in the Moose River Plains; of mail boat rides, and of unique vacation and camping days in the mountains.

Please contact:

Jay O’Hern, PO Box 526, Camden, NY 13316 or by email: Jay@adkwilds.com (www.adkwild.com)

Thank you,

Jay O’Hern

Indian Rock gets a repaint

To the editor

My daughter Amanda DiStefano read about the defacement of Indian Rock and decided to help.

“Before we left for vacation, I found out one of my favorite childhood landmarks had been vandalized. It seems pointless to some, but I always remember stopping to take pictures on the Indian Rock on our way back from getting ice cream at the Raquette Lake Store. So I made it my mission, on this trip, to fix him for future generations to enjoy,” Amanda said.

Here she is repainting the rock. We hope he stays un-defaced for a long time!

Thank you,

Carla and Mac Ewell