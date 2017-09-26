Thankful couple

To the editor

On Aug. 3, my fiance and I were hiking around Nick’s Lake. We were about two miles in and Ray became very dizzy and fell several times.

My phone was dead so I left him there and went for help. I encountered a family going for a hike who lent me their phone to call 911. They went on to find him and stay with him while I went back to meet the rescue folks.

We ended up with two Old Forge cops, two ambulances (Old Forge and Inlet), two state troopers and two forest rangers. There were various other helpers, including the family of good Samaritans.

I want to thank all of them. It speaks highly of the community that you have such responsive and caring people.

Both of us thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Sandy Smith and Ray Buchanan

P.S. His is 78 and I am 75, a couple of thankful seniors.

A public thank you to TOW teachers

To the editor

I want to thank each and every one of Andy’s and Cullen’s teachers for the tremendous help they have been for my grand children.

I have never seen such concern, and care from teachers before, starting with Ms. Harwood and continuing with special thanks to Ms. Deis, Ms. Rundell, and Ms. Starring. The letters which they wrote on Andy’s behalf convinced the hospital to admit Andy, who is here now being treated for hydrocephalus. Almost every day I hear from one of these fine teachers about both of my kids and their progress.

Thanks to them, Cullen has turned into a capable, mature young man, and Andy will too I’m sure. Mary’s wonderful advice, Tracy’s patience and help, Sue’s calming care, Mr. Johnson’s humor, Mr. Cunningham’s guidance, I could go on and on.

I thank God for these teachers. We are very blessed here in Old Forge to have the best teachers in New York.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Cynthia Rose

Old Forge