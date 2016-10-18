Voting is a privilege and a responsibility

To the editor

It is extremely important in the upcoming election that all those eligible to vote do so, if they can. It is also vital in our democracy that we attempt to be accurately aware, as much as possible as to the personal conduct and positions the various candidates have taken and are taking on relevant issues.

It is wise to remember that it is an unfortunate abuse of freedom to accept and share inaccurate or slanderous remarks by and about the candidates without verifiable evidence.

Many, in the past, have given their time and energy, and even their lives to keep our country wholesomely free, enlightened and humanely progressive.

We must continue to do our part, and be well informed and cast our votes on Election Day in an awake, thoughtful, caring way.

Timothy Hume Behrendt, Minister/Counselor

Cold Brook

Lights out lights on

To the editor

I would just like to share this information in regard to the ongoing North Street soccer field light issues. As you all know, the soccer field lights were disabled about a year and half ago and since then many ups and downs have occurred. This fall, things got on track with Columbus Day weekend as the deadline. Lights were to be installed and operational for the soccer weekend. Prior to the weekend the lights were operating for more than 20 hours with no problems. The project was 98 percent done with minor adjustments left to be done, but all was ready for the Columbus tournament weekend. Friday night came, the lights went out. Talk about helpless. What now?

Here is where I would like to explain what happened. To start with there were new light fixtures installed, but not more than before. The power load did not increase. I stayed with the National Grid repairmen until they repaired the problem that night. The problem was the old wires between the transformer and our hookup. The wires were old and weak causing them to fail and the sparks to fly, resulting in lights out.

While National Grid workers were there I had many questions. What went wrong? Why did it go wrong? Is there too much demand on the transformer? Could they check the load while I’m here?

After all of that was answered, I feel that this is where the positive part of this issue comes into play. National Grid answered all of my questions on how to address our problems and how to make it safe and reliable. In the past we have added to the power source with the basketball court, playground and receptacles. So to fix this issue, National Grid will request for us a new transformer, larger wires, and new meter. From there, we will upgrade the panel box. No more issues. There is a positive to this embarrassing issue. We will have lights.

Thanks for, hopefully, understanding

Councilman Mike Ross

Trump and women

To the editor

It isn’t just recent events that brings to mind Donald Trump’s despicable behavior with women, but his treatment of women that I remember when I lived in New York City for decades, witnessed though the newspapers and television.

He loved contributing articles about himself, usually his conquests with “super models” or holding a press conference, just like Giuliani held to introduce his mistress, leaving his wife scrambling to get her children out of school before the press arrived. Trump chose to introduce his then mistress, Marla Maples in the same fashion.

He later explained that something terrible happens to the looks of women over 40 and men just have to move on, although he said his wife Ivana was a lovely women and good mother. When he introduced Ms. Maples, she was wearing a very large diamond ring that we would later learn was borrowed from Harry Winston Jewelers, an opulent shop on Fifth Avenue. Yes, it was a cringe worthy moment.

Women who are now coming forward, and, no doubt, there will be many more, have been asked why they waited so long to discuss Trump’s sexual misconduct with them. These things are very hard to talk about with anyone. What better time to speak of his character than when he is seeking the highest office in the land? As a victim, I can speak for these women who have been abused and humiliated, and know, that at that time, women were often questioned about what they did to bring on such advances or told they were lying.

When my career in NYC was advancing very rapidly, I was promoted to sales manager for a non-profit organization that served the publishing industry. My sales paid the salaries of most of the employees. I was the first woman to hold the position, so I knew that I had to work at least twice as hard as my male predecessors, and I did. I travelled all over the country, speaking at very large marketing conferences, hosting huge parties at publishing conventions, in addition to working with a very large number of New York publishers. I did what was required of me without complaint, but I was not prepared for what else was expected of me.

I attended an association meeting where I was introduced to our new board president. Someone told me that I had to dance with him, and I laughed, and asked if it was part of my job description. In any case, I got up and in very short order he behaved inappropriately, and I quietly separated myself from him and sat down. He was not going to let me off that easily and made a huge scene. Some women came to me and said that he behaved that way all the time, and they just accept it, but I disagreed. He spent a full year trying to get me fired, stating that I had a poor sales attitude. I did not file a sexual harassment suit, although I could have, but I just wished the whole experience would go away. I just wanted to keep my job. He would not allow that a woman could humiliate him in front of his colleagues. The reason I was able to hold my job is that there were witnesses who happened to be on the board, and I was told the incident came up at every board meeting, with him questioning my competence every time. Some men, like Trump, use their power to intimidate women.

My experience was not uncommon then, I would hope that it’s better now for women in the workplace.

Some may call Trump’s remarks about women locker room banter from years ago, but I don’t think we need to accept that excuse. He has spoken recently in sexual terms about his daughter, Ivanka, and his current wife. We have heard enough of late about Bill Clinton’s reprehensible behavior, for which he has been justly tried and convicted, but he is not running for president.

I don’t believe that it’s coincidental that the founder of WikiLeaks, who cannot return to his home country unless he wants to face a rape trial, is helping the Russians hack the Clinton campaign emails.

How did we get to this place where a so-called conservative Republican is working with a known enemy of the United States to bring down an American presidential candidate? The Russians are famous for their misinformation and they are using Trump as a puppet with a promise to destroy Hillary Clinton. With that in mind, can we believe anything in the hacked e-mails? More importantly, it’s criminal.

In addition to being completely unqualified to be President, Trump is also a man with no moral compass, and I believe that women will let him know that on Election Day.

Sheila Brady

Old Forge