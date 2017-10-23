Ross would like to continue work as councilman

To the editor

Being Councilman for the Town of Webb is a position that I appreciate and respect. I am always aware of the people that live here, the people that make this their second home and the employees that maintain every aspect of here. You need knowledge of the terrain the town encompasses and all the seasons changes.

Knowing that tourism is our main source of income, we need to provide what is necessary for the visitor’s enjoyable stay. But equally important is to make Webb a place for us, as residents, to enjoy what we have and enjoy each other while making a living here.

I am an active person that uses all the seasons. Boating, snowmobiling, hiking, biking, paddling and working hard to run a business. I volunteer for many different groups in the community and help promote area events. I have much respect for all the residents in our town.

The things that I have learned, while being on the Town Board for the last 15 years, have opened my eyes to many complex challenges that have to be dealt with in order to run a town. So when people talk about change I ask, “ What needs to change?” We on the board are always open to hear ideas for our town’s viability and prosperity. There is ongoing discussions in monthly meetings on many changes for the town. There are three open meetings a month that cover many aspects of town business. All are welcome to bring input to these discussions. Come and hear the facts of many projects.

The respect for our community and the people in it is the reason why I would like to continue being councilman for the Town of Webb. I believe that my passion for the position and ability make me the right choice on Nov. 7.

Thank you.

Mike Ross

Rail trail should be reconsidered

To the editor

To challenge or appeal a legal decision is not illegal, not even disrespectful. It is intelligent to ask for a second opinion for a medical diagnosis; is this not true for a “gray area” legal decision?

Arbitrary? The idea for a trail was introduced by many, for many different reasons. Having the railway corridor become a trail may be the most important influence on our business in three generations. This is not a whim, it is a long well considered decision.

Capricious? The Rail Trail, for us, has been in laser focus since before I bought a full page ad in the Adirondack Enterprise in 2006 to present the vision up and down the corridor.

Some comments are absolutely correct in that large expenditures have been made to arrive at the 2016 UMP option number 7 when the option number 4 or number 6 were presented by the 1996 UMP and should have been adequate for a change after “the marketing period” was observed. Utica to Old Forge preserves some operational nostalgia and preserving the corridor retains a Right-Of-Way should there ever be an actual need for public transportation.

The towns and villages that have responded to this lack of project initiation with overwhelming support for moving forward with this exciting change.

The rail operation beyond Old Forge has not created the interest anticipated. Service has been reduced in frequency and seasonal duration, the governments on the corridor from Old Forge north have rightly represented their constituents in supporting the trail. The rail infrastructure is much worse than even the State hearings revealed. Bicycling trails and snowmobile trail economic impact grows. It’s time to support the right thing and move on. Write the Governor’s office and the media or the squeaky wheel may transmit the wrong message.

Scott S. Thompson

Beaver River