An open letter from TOW UFSD Superintendent Germer

Dear community members,

Today we received a phone call that no school administrator wants to receive. Chief Ron Johnston was calling to ask us to initiate a lockout for the district because of a situation in the region involving a potentially armed individual. While making the call he was also headed to our location to talk to us briefly in person and give us information to help us identify any threat should we come in contact with this person.

Ultimately we were released from lockout almost two hours after the initial request to enter into this precautionary safety mode. Our students, staff and campus were ultimately not in harm’s way nor was there a threat directed our way but our local police, armed with the information they had, chose to be cautious and make sure we were in a situation to do our best to protect our students and staff had the situation changed. This administrator is extremely grateful for the professional person that Chief Johnston is and how he reacted in this situation.

Chief Johnston thought of us immediately and made sure we were notified and in a good position from the outset. He also kept us updated throughout the situation as time allowed. Officer Tormey also came in, although he was not scheduled, and was stationed at the school with us. This is a level of protection that was greatly appreciated. The whole time the administration felt we were being looked out for and our students were a primary focus of preventive and protective actions.

We can’t say enough about the importance of a strong working relationship with our local and state police. We hope we never truly need them for an immediate and distinct threat or to counteract any action taken on campus but this was a great reminder that they are there for us and with us. Today we witnessed what is possible. Another threat may have drawn our limited law enforcement away to other sites or they may not have been available to come in and help. Today became a good test of our systems that has caused us to gain insight into things that we do well while also presenting us with items we need to address and handle differently as a school. These items will be promptly addressed to make us better when/if the next time occurs. Unfortunately there more than likely will be a next time when that phone rings and we are again asked to take precautionary action to help protect our community’s precious children.

Thank you Chief Johnston and all the police officers engaged in this situation today and for thinking about the Town of Webb UFSD as you acted professionally to protect and serve this and our surrounding communities.

Rex A. Germer

Superintendent

The Adirondack Park’s primary purpose is to protect the land, not exploit it for human gain

To the editor

This is in response to the article “DEC Accepts Great South Woods Report for Planning Review” posted on Oct. 11. I am uneasy about the recent acceptance of the Great South Woods Report. The State University of New York, College of Environmental Science and Forestry has proposed a recreational concentration for the two million acres found in the GSW area. The plan can be found on both the DEC and SUNY ESF websites. The current proposed strategy focuses on the diversification of recreation access, trail connectivity, and supposed improvement of ecosystem stewardship within the GSW area. I believe that the intense recreational emphasis of this plan overlooks the original reason for having public lands: to protect their natural state.

As a student at Skidmore College, the Adirondack Park contains key local public lands that I can escape to on weekends. I understand the importance of recreation in the park, but it must not overtake the land’s natural state. The over-implementation of access and connectivity proposed in the SUNY ESF plan would result in an overly man-made environment. The recommended trail maps indicate the addition of parking lots, campground clearings, trails, boat docks, and even snowmobile access. These changes would occur consistently throughout the GSW area, posing threats to its rare and sensitive ecosystems.

The numerous new trails, campsites, and other alterations would create fewer areas where full immersion into nature is possible. I believe the plan proposed by SUNY ESF should focus less on further development within the GSW land and instead advertise recreation opportunities already present in the area. I support the addition of minimal amounts of trails to improve connectedness in the area but in a way that would cause the least disruption of the areas ecosystem.

Public feedback meetings are scheduled for the 12th, 19th, and 23rd of November in Old Forge, North Creek, and Speculator respectively. I suggest a meeting be held in a town closer to Saratoga Springs due to the high volume of visitors to the Adirondack Park located in the area. Recreation in moderation, coupled with ecosystem protection, is the only way for nature to retain its beauty and keep the GSW land at its full potential.

Jacqueline Carames

Skidmore College