Indian Rock gets a repaintTo the editorMy daughter Amanda DiStefano read about the defacement of Indian Rock and decided to help.“Before we left for vacation, I found out one of my favorite childhood landmarks had been vandalized. It seems pointless to some, but I always remember stopping to take pictures on the Indian Rock on our way back from getting ice cream at the Raquette Lake Store. So I made it my mission, on this trip, to fix him for future generations to enjoy,” Amanda said.Here she is repainting the rock. We hope he stays un-defaced for a long time!Thank you,Carla and Mac Ewell

Author looking for your stories

To the editor

Your readers’ Adirondack logging, mail boat rides, camping memories, and photos are sought. Adirondack researcher/writer is seeking family and personal memories and snapshots of work-related logging days in the Moose River Plains; of mail boat rides, and of unique vacation and camping days in the mountains.

Please contact:

Jay O’Hern, PO Box 526, Camden, NY 13316 or by email: Jay@adkwilds.com (www.adkwild.com)

Thank you,

Jay O’Hern