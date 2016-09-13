To the editor
My daughter Amanda DiStefano read about the defacement of Indian Rock and decided to help.
“Before we left for vacation, I found out one of my favorite childhood landmarks had been vandalized. It seems pointless to some, but I always remember stopping to take pictures on the Indian Rock on our way back from getting ice cream at the Raquette Lake Store. So I made it my mission, on this trip, to fix him for future generations to enjoy,” Amanda said.
Here she is repainting the rock. We hope he stays un-defaced for a long time!
Thank you,
Carla and Mac Ewell
Author looking for your stories
To the editor
Your readers’ Adirondack logging, mail boat rides, camping memories, and photos are sought. Adirondack researcher/writer is seeking family and personal memories and snapshots of work-related logging days in the Moose River Plains; of mail boat rides, and of unique vacation and camping days in the mountains.
Please contact:
Jay O’Hern, PO Box 526, Camden, NY 13316 or by email: Jay@adkwilds.com (www.adkwild.com)
Thank you,
Jay O’Hern