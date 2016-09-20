Thinking about the North Country rail line

I need to do a better job of looking at the local papers because I have no recollection of having seen any ads promoting the rail line to Lake Placid. We are seasonal residents in the Forestport and Woodgate area and I understand that I may have overlooked ads, but I have seen ads about the excursions from Thendara and back, which although a great trip, once you have done it you might not have an interest in doing again for a while. I’ve also read about Utica to the North Country rail trips in letters to the editor. I wonder about the line that runs through Forestport Station? Is this part of the same? I could research this, but it would seem that this information should be very prominent for consumers.

Recently we drove from Woodgate to Forestport to Lake Placid and back in the same day. It took us several hours. It would have been so much more pleasant if we could have taken the train out and back, it most likely would have been easier, more restful, and possibly quicker because the train probably doesn’t get stuck behind a slow moving RV or slow drivers. We would probably take it multiple times if it was easily accessible and if accommodations, including car, snow mobile, or ATV rental options were available at the ride’s end.

In a letter to the editor in the Adirondack Express issue of Dec. 29 to Jan. 4 the writer indicated that 96 percent of the rail traffic is local. This is easy to understand. Do tourists even know where to catch the train? How does one know the schedule? Do they even know these opportunities exist? In looking through six issues of regional newspapers covering May through Dec. 2015, I could not find a single ad promoting the rail line. So, of course, 96 percent of rail traffic is local. Word of mouth is a great way to get the word out, if you are in a position to hear it. Incidentally, I have never noticed an ad promoting the rail line in the Rochester papers or other media outlets in the Greater Rochester area.

An earlier letter pointed out the fact that once the rail line is gone, it’s gone for good. We have only learned of the Utica to the North Country rail trip by reading letters to the editor and the various reports in the Adirondack Express. Will a historic treasure be lost needlessly?

Joseph Kozelsky

Webster

Fire!

I love Inlet NY. It is a beautiful town and it seems like the beauty of the Adirondacks rubs off on the inhabitants and the passers through and by. Near Inlet I do a great deal of primitive wilderness camping. The region boasts one of the largest user friendly primitive wilderness camping areas in the USA if not the largest. It is dedicated to those of us who wish to rough it, experience wilderness conditions much the same as what the early colonists and hunter trappers may have experienced, a sanctuary for a few who just want to get away from it all, or just those of us who love God’s creation and witness the splendor of a day different every morning.

It was against this back drop I was in the Town Hall’s senior center closing out email files and responses preparing for the end of my wilderness season. I heard a door slam and then someone stuck their head into the room and asked me if there was anyone who could help them with a question. I went to the info center but all the doors were locked and people gone, at the front of the building through the open door I heard the siren. Ten minutes passed before the town’s rep returned and informed me the area within ten miles of where I was camping was on fire.

There is some debate on whether or not the Adirondack Wilderness needs to experience a “good” fire; a fire that clears the dead fall and rot from the forest floor but leaves the trees undamaged even nourishes them. But no one is really committed to letting that happen and as I learned they won‚Äôt get out of the fires way. A “good” fire is described by one forest Ranger as a fire on top of the forest floor driven by high winds and low humidity. It had been dry but not humid and we were to discover the fire was not simply on the forest’s floor, and there was no wind.

The fire I was to encounter had none of the characteristics of a “good” fire.

I immediately left and headed toward the fire department on my way back out to camp and recognizing the fireman and EMT joined their convoy and sped to the trail head with the first response to the fire. I enjoyed driving on a dirt wilderness road I usually drive 15 to 20 mph on behind a rescue truck lights flashing and siren groaning at a speed of 40 mph; and that I can’t deny.

We arrived at the trailhead which had two campsites occupied by a bear hunting party. We immediately began interviewing a few who had knowledge of the general spot the fire had been seen. A few more first responders arrived and I went up the trail ahead as I knew the area but arriving at the vantage point in the woods a mile in did not see smoke or any evidence of a fire. Believe it or not finding a forest fire isn’t always as simple as you might think. We were fortunate that there were fishermen in that area and an early report was made before the fire had time to gain strength.

I wanted to go further up the creek but as the site of the fire was misnamed by the person who pinpointed it on the map but confused the river with the pond it was decided we should check the pond. We surveyed that trail and found no fire and hoped it was a false alarm. We picked up the NYS Rangers radio call who walked around the bend that had obscured the smoke from our view and had a better fix on the fire. I wondered why the person who originally reported the fire wasn’t there himself. He did not start the fire, and then i realized and supposition that in order to report the fire he would have to drive out of the wilderness zone to where he could get a cell phone signal. He probably exited a different end of the forest and we actually arrived on site from our end much before he could return.

The remarkable job of putting the fire out fell to the volunteers from Inlet and Indian Lake who brought special mobile hoses and pumps for wilderness firefighting. If not for the volunteers the fire would have burned and consumed much more of the woodland. It would have cost the State considerably more money as they would have had to mobilize many more rangers and other assets to contain the fire. This was not the first forest fire for most of the volunteers who should be described as selfless, and dedicated to serving their community. As a society if we did not have such willing people we would be no better off than Rome with a fiddling Nero.

In fighting the fire they were aided by several factors. A quick response, the location of the fire along a river side and a lee or no wind. Ironically, the fire was determined to have been caused by a camp fire along the river side. It should be clear the camper who made the camp probably had no idea it would cause a fire he may even have doused it with some water and stirred the ashes. The fire could have been hiding in a log or even in the ground for as much as a week before it came back to life. The wilderness area has designated camp sites with fire pits, the campsite that was the origin of the fire, violated a cardinal rule for state forests, it was less than 150 feet from water on water, but some of the designated campsites are on water. And in this instance the fact the campsite was on water helped us fight the fire. On the other hand, if the camper had selected better ground the fire would never have started in the first place. The difference being the designated camp sites have fire places, his random choice for a campfire was probably chosen for its privacy and view more than any consideration of how dry conditions had been and how fires atop dry bog material can hide before bursting anew into flames.

The forest ranger identified the edge of the fires width and length which grew to over an acre as the fire continued to spread above and beneath the surface of the ground. A portion of the fire could be subdued but after passing by it would suddenly come back to life behind us. But after the response which began at 5 p.m. by 9 p.m. the fires were under control. I learned a wilderness fire in this sort of foliage and terrain is not a fire it is actually fires. Watching the younger volunteers aka rookies carrying back packs and the more senior volunteers with the portable stream fed hoses followed in turn by more volunteers turning the ground with rakes, shovels and hoes and sometimes having to repeat the process over the same ground this old camper grew a new appreciation for our Volunteer fire men and women. It was hard work, and this old retiree was only fit to keep kinks out of the hose.

Despite the spectacle of a half dozen emergency vehicles with lights flashing and sirens blaring passing the numerous camps with bear hunters and families enjoying a weekend in the forest, they had and probably still have no idea how close they may have come to being affected by a more serious fire if not for the prompt response of the volunteers and ranger. Fighting fires in the wilderness with such efficiency and to a certain extent good luck made it almost a private event, a secret human service apart from public knowledge. For that reason alone this story had to be written.

Post note.

This morning I returned to the scene of the fire it was still smoldering trying to return to life. When I returned to the trailhead a party of NYS Forest Rangers arrived and began organizing themselves to continue the fire fight. They will spend the rest of the day pouring more water on the fire and turning the earth until it is no longer a possible threat.

Terry Staub