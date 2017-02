A grant workshop was held on Feb. 1 at the Old Forge Library to review grant guidelines and give an overview of the FY18 New York State Council on the Arts funding programs. NYSCA program directors Kathleen Masterson and Susan Peirez braved the storm to join Isabella Worthen to give the presentation. Attendees for the grant workshop traveled from as far as Saranac Lake to attend. In the photo, Masterson explains grant guidelines to the audience.