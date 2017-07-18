Area authors will sell and sign their books under the tent on the Old Forge Library lawn, from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at 220 Crosby Blvd. There will be more than 30 authors on hand including: Nancy Best, Bruce Bonfield, Jan Brynilsen, Robert Christie, Pieter Gaskin, Doug Green, Sheila Harris, Letty Haynes, Charles Herr, Bruce Hiscox, Katharyn Howd Machan, Elizabeth Martina, Jeanne Selander Miller, Irene Morrison, Daniel Moynihan, Eileen Parsons, Edward M. Pittman Jr., Peter Pringle, Cheryl Pula, Ellie Reed, Darrin Renner, Linda Smolarek, Kathleen Suits-Smith, Irene Uttendorsky, Gary, Justin and Carol Van Riper, Dennis Webster, Jeanne Whyte and Elizabeth Zerbst.

This is a great opportunity to meet and mingle with the author’s, buy books and have them personally signed.