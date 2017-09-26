Starting Sept. 29, the library will have a special collection of books for lending that are related to this year’s Pick A Reading Partner theme.

On Fridays, Oct. 6 through Oct. 27, there will be a drawing and the lucky winner will win a prize provided by the Friends of the Library.

Town of Webb, Inlet School and home schooled students, Kindergarten through sixth grade, may enter the drawing each week by checking out books.

Parents and other reading partners are encouraged to come with students and check out books together.

The other programs that are going on during fall at the library are:

Linking Lives Through Reading

The fall session of this intergenerational “one-on-one” reading program is for second graders in the Town of Webb and Inlet School Districts and home schooled second graders as well.

It will be held from 2:20 to 3:20 p.m. each Thursday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 9.

Call the library at (315) 369-6008 by Sept. 30 to register your second grader and/or to volunteer as a “Book Buddy.”

Adult volunteers are always needed.

Funding for this program is through the Leola Tobin Memorial Fund.

Toddler Story Time

This six session program will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. on Fridays from Oct. 6 through Nov. 10.

It is for toddler’s ages 1 – 2 and a parent or caregiver.

Led by Jackie Englert, children will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, learn finger plays and have some toy time.

Registration is not required for this program.

This program is funded by the Town of Webb Recreation Program.

Fall Story Hour

The six-week Story Hour for preschoolers age 3, 4 and 5+ years old will be held from 11 a.m. to noon each Friday from Oct. 6 through Nov. 10.

Library Director Isabella Worthen, Louisette Lecours and Beverly Meeker will lead the hour of stories and creative play.

The children will take part in games, crafts, songs and other activities as they become acquainted with the library.

Registration is required. Call the library at (315) 369-6008 to register by 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.