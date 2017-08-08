Photographer Diane Bowes will give a Power Point presentation at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Old Forge Library on her travels to these countries and the area sometimes referred to as the Golden Triangle.Diane traveled up the Mekong River in Laos from the capital Vientiane to the border with Thailand. Along the way the group visited various hill tribe villages seeing people going about their day to day activities. Leaving Laos Diane went to the northern part of Thailand where several different hill tribe villages were visited along with the areas of Chaing Mai and Chaing Rai.Bowes and her family own Covewood Lodge on Big Moose Lake. As avid natural historians and birders, she and her late husband, Major, traveled extensively to many countries. Diane continues to enjoy traveling and has managed to set foot on all seven continents.