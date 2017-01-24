OLD FORGE — The Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd. will hold three art instruction workshops on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Karen Beck will lead a workshop for kindergarten through sixth grade students from 10 a.m. till noon. Karen is a certified art and math teacher and is currently teaching junior high school math, pre-algebra and algebra at the Town of Webb Schools. In her spare time she enjoys mountain climbing and nature photography.

Also from 10 a.m. till noon, grades seven through 12 students will be taught by Bronwen Keefer. Bronwen is the art teacher at the Town of Webb Schools. She enjoys seeing a classroom of learners each come up with their own twist on an assignment as they gain confidence in their ability to create.

Sue Freese will lead the adult workshop from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sue is a local artist and retired Town of Webb Schools art teacher. She is the author of the “Paint Your Town” Challenge, which has been used by the Adirondack Curriculum Project; fostering public understanding, appreciation, and stewardship of the Adirondack region’s natural and cultural resources.

The art workshops are being offered in conjunction with the library’s upcoming annual Poetry and Illustration Exhibit: Lessons Learned. Entries to the exhibit will be accepted from Feb. 1 through March 1. Participants in the workshops are not required to enter their work and exhibit entrants are not required to attend the workshops.

Registration for the workshops is appreciated but walk-ins are always welcome. Stop in or call the library at (315) 369-6008 to register.

These programs are funded by CNY/Arts, the Friends of the Library, and NYSCA: the Literature Program with support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.