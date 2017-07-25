Photo by Dave Warner

Tim Fortune, relative of Leona Fortune — the first visitor to the Adirondack Museum in 1957; Sen. James Tedisco and co-chairs of the board of trustees of the Adirondack Experience, Jane McGraw and Hillary McDonald, cut the rope with hatchets for the new exhibit.

By Dave Warner

For the Express

The Adirondack Experience held its “rope cutting” for the most ambitious new exhibition in the museum’s history on Saturday, July 2. The Life in the Adirondacks facility now occupies the 19,000 square-foot former Roads and Rails building.

The $8 million interactive experience will serve as every visitor’s starting point. Combining the latest digital technology with real hands-on experiences, it brings the spirit of adventure and breathtaking natural beauty of the Adirondacks to life.

According to Executive Director David M. Kahn, “In an earlier generation, museums were an experience where you looked and read, but over the last 15-20 years, things have been moving in a different direction — trying to engage people more in the story. We put together a master plan and started to work on one element of it, which is this 19,000 square-foot exhibit ‘Life in the Adirondacks’. There will be other features in the years to come, other buildings, but this is where we have started,” said Kahn.

Some of the displays on hand are:

A life-sized challenging log-drive activity that gives visitors the opportunity to test their skills at breaking up a virtual log jam.

A giant walk-on map of the Adirondack Park.

A virtual trip sitting in a real guide boat, learning to row it, and zipping across an Adirondack lake.

The story of the Mohawk and Abenaki tribes, explored using a language learning station, video interviews, music, and artifacts.

An area dedicated to the story of mining, complete with a mine-blasting activity that goes “BOOM!” that kids will love.

“19,000 square feet — sometimes it can be hard for people to understand what that means, but let’s just put it this way — that’s larger than a lot of museums — it’s a lot of space,” said Kahn.

This melding of real Adirondack artifacts with modern-day technology sets the direction for future additions and upgrades at the Adirondack Experience.