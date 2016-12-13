The Adirondack Christmas on Main Street’s Light Parade took place on Nov. 25. The following floats were named winners.

The grand prize was taken by Wagging it in the Adirondacks. Wagging it won four tickets to Cirque Dreams Holidaze live stage show. The first place trophy was taken by the Country Club Motel, the Wiggands family. The second place trophy went to Santa’s Snowshoe Squad “We Defend The Claus,” and third place went to Julie and Paul Churneski of Honeoye Falls.