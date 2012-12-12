Let me state emphatically that I’m not disrespecting Adirondack Jack Leach when I say I want some of what he’s drinking. If like me you’re not acquainted with Adirondack Jack, he’s evidently a prominent indigenous Bigfootologist. His letters to the Express updating subscribers on breaking Bigfoot news are electrifying. Personally I’ve yet to encounter a feral Bigfoot, but I’ve closely observed the cultivated one in the Jack Links Beef Jerky commercials. He definitely fits the FBI profile of a hairy, 6’10”, 500 pound monkey. Beef Jerky Bigfoot proves to me that Bigfeet not only exist, but that their sense of humor is underdeveloped. Beef Jerky Bigfoot’s ultra aggressive response to practical jokers reminds me of Sissy Spacek’s character in the landmark Stephen King horror film, “Carrie.” If you humiliate a Bigfoot he’s gonna eviscerate you, your family, your anaconda and your Winnebago.

Please don’t interpret my flippancy as skepticism. Evidently Adirondack Jack has an impressive inventory of supersized plaster footprints representing multiple Bigfeet. I believe that Jack’s on to something. Remember I’m the guy who discovered Bunnyman thriving along South Shore Road and I’m pretty sure nobody believes me. Personally I think its futile making plaster casts of Bunnyman’s footprints if nobody believes he exists. Adirondack Jack may have to reevaluate his priorities because I gotta tell ya pal, after Doubting Thomases have seen one Bigfoot plaster footprint they’ve pretty much seen them all.

It’s kinda like I’ve yet to observe an Adirondack moose, so I’m not certain they exist. Sure I’ve seen tracks and pictures and I hear stories, but folks with fertile imaginations conjure up mythical creatures like so many peanut butter and banana sandwiches. If I was a computer geek I could create an image of me standing next to Bullwinkle J. Moose atop Rock Dam in the Moose River. I know it’s possible because I have a picture of me standing next to Neil Armstrong on the moon in 1969. I’m the one without the spacesuit.

As part of my exhaustive research into the Adirondack Bigfoot phenomenon I listened to three minutes of a twenty-six minute YouTube interview with Adirondack Jack Leach. The interview was held in a quaint Adirondack general store. The young man conducting the interview was nattily attired in a tee shirt and ball cap and displayed a persistent disconcerting smirk. He either knew too much or too little. Anyhow I liked the cut of Adirondack Jack’s jib, but his interviewer was mashugana.

Needless to say I didn’t hang for the entire video. I wasn’t feeling the definitive vibe of the existence of the uncultivated Bigfoot for which I hankered. Additionally the YouTube promo suggested that Adirondack Jack had a picture of a baby Bigfoot. I figured a man of Adirondack Jack’s stature wouldn’t force me to suffer through twenty-five minutes of jibber jabber before he showed me a cuddly infant Sasquatch. I was wrong. So I surfed to my favorite YouTube video of Glen Campbell playing the “William Tell Overture” with his guitar on his head like Jimi Hendricks. I then watched Glen simultaneously sing and play “Amazing Grace” on his bagpipes. Is there no beginning to that man’s talent.

I gotta tell ya, I’m a teensy bit discouraged by the contemporary research devoted to our beloved mythical creatures. I find it taxing trying to maintain my enthusiasm when esteemed researchers like Adirondack Jack Leach, Jane Goodall and Jeffrey Meldrum can’t show me a roadkill Bigfoot. Heck, I’ll settle for an authentic Bigfoot toenail, a Bigfoot booger or a digitized Bigfoot family portrait. Show me baby Bigfeet. Do Bigfeet have midwives deliver their babies? Are Bigfeet babies born with sixteen inch feet? I did hang with the video long enough to hear Adirondack Jack testify that Bigfeet are known to smash chainsaws and play kick-the-55-gallon drum. Okay, chainsaws can be annoying when you’re sitting around a romantic campfire sipping Chardonnay, but what’s up with the drum kicking. That’s just plain vandalism. Next thing you know Bigfeet gangs will be tagging bridge abutments and DEC outhouses.

If my reflections of Adirondack Jack Leach have taught me anything it’s that ADK Jack’s gotta keep on rock’n in the free world. I’ve given up trying to enlighten locals about the existence of Bunnyman. I once approached benevolent Express Pharaoh Kevin McClary for funding for my Bunnyman research. I promised him that the Express would get the exclusive story. Amsterdam Kevin responded thoughtfully, “No Limekiln Stan, you’d just drink up your research funding at the Tap Room.” I’ll bet Adirondack Jack faces similar cynicism when he’s fundraising.

Actually a competent mythical creature researcher requires only an AK47 and an XXX body bag. Few sober Expresslandians are gonna believe that a mythical creature exists until it’s tagged, bagged and exhibited at View. It’s also apparent from the Jack Links Beef Jerky commercials that no self-respecting mythical creature’s going to be taken alive. During my encounter with Bunnyman I distinctly heard him curse me as he bounded onto Adirondack League Club property, “Live free or die hard, buttbrain.” Bunnyman intuitively knew that I wasn’t packing my AK47 or written permission to trespass on consecrated ground. Mythical creatures aren’t stupid.

In summary, I implore Adirondack Jack Leach to follow his Bigfoot star, no matter how hopeless, no matter how far. ADK Jack’s marching into Hell for a heavenly cause.

Long live Bigfoot.

As for Limekiln Stan Ernst, I’ve given up tilting at Bunnyman. I hope he lives long and prospers along South Shore Road. I promise I’ll no longer hassle him. I’m the only mystical creature researcher keeping Bunnyman’s legacy alive and if I stop writing about him I feel certain that Expresslandians will eventually forget that he exists. I fear that Bigfoot will not be so fortunate. A couple of hikers encountered a strapping male on the Moss Lake trail the other day and he asked them to give Adirondack Jack Leach a message.

Bigfoot bawled, “Tell Adirondack Jack that the difference between me and a smart blond is that I exist.”

Who knew that Bigfeet are chauvinist pigs.