By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Old Forge officially has a new dentist. The town has entered into the same contract that it had with retiring dentist Dr. Joseph Rintrona, with Dr. Anthony Lister. Rintrona has been the town’s dentist since 1974.

Lister is a graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine. He and his wife, Kathryn, have five grown children and a grandchild on the way. She is a high school teacher in Herkimer. Lister is originally from Walton, N.Y. and his wife grew up in Minnesota, so they’re used to the cold weather headed our way.

He found out that the practice was looking for a dentist from his parents who had met the Rintronas at a church function.

“My parents mentioned to them that I was a dentist, and one thing led to another,” said Lister.

He likes the practice so far and was happy and grateful that the staff are staying on. He says that he truly enjoys working with them and meeting the patients. He’s also pretty pleased with the location.

“The setting is beautiful, especially now. I am really looking forward to catching a movie at the Strand, and to seeing my first bear. Also there is one deer that seems to be keeping an eye on the office, which is nice,” he said.

Lister encourages people to schedule a visit. He knows that many people put off going to the dentist, but he wants people to know that there’s no time like the present.

“People have many reasons for not going to a dentist. Dental problems often have to take a back seat to other priorities, or it can be fear of pain or costs of treatment. I want to tell them that their concerns will be treated with respect and confidentiality by me and my staff,” he said.

You will have a chance to meet Dr. Lister in person, and say goodbye to Dr. Rintrona at the Community Health & Wellness Fund’s Hail and Farewell reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at View.

“To the patients I have met, and to those I have yet to meet, I look forward to becoming a familiar face in town. Thanks for the kind welcome,” Lister said.