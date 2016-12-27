By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Old Forge Little League Baseball president and coach David Aliasso and supporters have been working to get enough money for a revamped Little League field in Old Forge.

Aliasso said he grew up playing baseball and it kept him out of trouble.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Aliasso.

Aliasso’s passion for the sport of baseball took hold at a young age and he said he would like to share the love of the sport with others.

“I would love to see this program expand for others and see the program expand in the future.”

Aliasso continues to work with the Town Board and other businesses on funding for the Old Forge Little League field’s renovations.

“We’re over one-third of the way there,” said Aliasso.

The estimated cost of renovations for the field itself is $70,000, including all new infield grass, infield clay, dugouts, a pitchers mound, fencing, bases, bleachers and lighting, a scoreboard, and other important cosmetic fixes.

A designated field for the Little League Baseball team to play on is a needed.

“Every team we play has their own Little League Baseball field. It is time that Old Forge has their own too,” said Aliasso.

Currently, the team plays home games on the Town Of Webb School field, which three other school teams also use.

“ ‘If you build it they will come,’ they say,” said Aliasso.

The field project’s gofundme is still in affect and donations can be made directly to the project by visiting gofundme.com/2qw6upbr.

“With the support of the community and others we’re doing good,” said Aliasso.

“We are hoping to have the field ready to play on by the start of the season in June 2017.”

Aliasso is raffling a kayak and a smart TV to help fund the project. Tickets can be purchased at Walt’s Diner during normal business hours and the winner of these items will be drawn in the spring.