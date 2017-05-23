You are invited to enjoy live music in the Old Forge Library gazebo from 5-6:15 p.m. on the fourth Friday in the months of May, June, July and August. Bring your own blanket or chair.Joe Bolton and Mary Brophy-Moore will entertain you on Friday, May 26, with a contemporary acoustic set. Joe and Mary first met at an Open Mic Night at the Thendara House in the late 1980s. They both became members of “Lost Souls,” a band that played locally throughout early 90s. A recent reunion of that band brought Joe and Mary back together musically.These Library Gazebo performances are funded in part by NYSCA with support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.