The First Loaves and Fishes Cafe of the season will be held at noon on Jan. 26, at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Old Forge.

This free lunch will consist of assorted soups, sandwiches, desserts and beverages.. The elevator will be available with operator. All our neighbors from Raquette Lake, Inlet, Town of Webb and Woodgate are invited to attend.

The luncheon is ponsored by: St. Anthony, St. Bartholomew and Niccolls Churches and Community Volunteers. Transportation can be arranged by calling Bev Meeker (315) 369-2234.