A Loaves and Fishes Cafe luncheon will be held at noon on March 23, at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Old Forge.

This free lunch will consist of assorted soups, sandwiches, desserts and beverages.

All our neighbors from Raquette Lake, Inlet, Town of Webb and Woodgate are invited. This luncheon is co-sponsored by St. Anthony’s and St.Bartholomew’s Catholic Churches, Niccolls Memorial Church and community volunteers.