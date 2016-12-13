Photo submitted

Vincent Slone, Tyler Rudolph and Ryan Johnston

Tyler Rudolph, Ryan Johnston and Vincent Slone attended the New York State School Music Association Zone 5 Area All-State Music Festival at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19.

Tyler played trumpet for the concert band, while Ryan played percussion and Vincent played timpani in the orchestra. Between the Friday and Saturday rehearsals, students practiced for approximately nine hours and then had a public performance at Crane’s Hosmer Hall.

Forty-one different school districts were represented in this festival, including Town of Webb. All others were from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties. Students are selected based on their NYSSMA Solo Festival scores, previous music festival experience, and teacher recommendation.

All three are students of Emily Herrmann.