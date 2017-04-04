By M. LISA MONROEExpress Editor

Charlie Herr has been working on local history ever since his curiosity got the better of him after he and his wife bought a camp in Inlet in 1983. He wanted to know more and more about the area his camp was located in and found very little information. So he wrote up a list of things he wanted to know and he went to work. Research has a tendency to lead to more questions and when he came across more questions he added them to his list.

After a while Herr decided that other people would want to learn the same things that he had during his research, so he started to write a history column. He was also the first president of the Inlet Historical Society and has worked as an exhibit interpreter at the Adirondack Museum.

Herr found that people wanted him to compile his columns into a book.

“I discovered not only that readers didn’t have all the parts to an article, they weren’t aware the topics I’d already written, and more and more people in Old Forge and Inlet wanted me to put them in a book,” Herr said.

He started by reviewing his columns and selected 60 of them to include in the book. He rewrote some parts and decided which parts needed more information. Herr interviewed local families, haunted the Goodsell Museum, sorted through the extensive post card collections of the Fulton Chain assembled by author Bruce Bonfield and found maps and photos that he wanted to include in his book. He also did some of his research online.

“I could not have done any of my stories without the online newspaper sites www.fultonhistory.com and www.nnyln.org. It was here that I found more history of interest not included in books, but important at least to me. Findagrave.com had burial information for our pioneers,” said Herr.

He found the Arnold family very interesting and liked finding out more about them and their 12 children’s lives. He also thought that Frederick Hess, the founder of the what is today Woods Inn, was interesting.

“… he had a daughter with a young wife who died young. The great-granddaughter of this daughter knew nothing of Susan Hess’s origins and knew nothing of Susan’s importance to the Fulton Chain. My Hess history was prequel for her family,” said Herr. “[Another thing] of interest was learning about Lyman Lyon’s heir Julia deCamp who struggled with developers in the building of railroads on her lands, which protected her children’s interests.”

Last year he worked to get the book together and then took it to Nancy Did It for editing and design. Herr worked with Yogi Best creating a master index which included family names and topics that would make the book easily searchable to readers interested in specific topics.

Herr’s book, “The Fulton Chain: Early Settlement, Roads, Steamboats, Railroads and Hotels” will be available in local bookstores in early May.