Local musician Paul Case was one of 54 nominees for the 2017 Syracuse Area Music Awards this year. He, along with moe. Meegan Voss, and Jukin’ Bone were inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2017 on March 2.The first SAMMYs ceremony took place in 1993 and acknowledged the local music scene. The SAMMYs work hard to honor local musicians.Paul Case got his start at age 11 when his father signed a loan for him to purchase his first electric guitar and amplifier, the rest is history. Case has opened for bands such as Dire Straits, Allan Brothers and many more.“I look at the people that are already inducted: Dick Clark, Savoy Brown, Jam Factory, and The Seven—all my idol’s. I’m in disbelief that I am mentioned in the same sentence,” said Case.Today, you can catch Paul playing gigs with his band, The Paul Case Band or Kids Again which is a 1960s era band.The Paul Case Band will play a benefit fundraiser for the Shriners Hospital for Children from noon to 6 p.m. on June 12 at the Kallet Civic Center in Oneida. This cause is near and dear to the Case family’s heart as they needed the hospital’s services a few years ago for one of their own children. Moss Back Mule Band, 1/2 Fast and The Rusty Nutts will also perform.Tickets can be purchased for $25 at the door or online and proceeds will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children which provides care for children in the areas of orthopedics, burn care, spinal cord injury, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.If would like to mail a donation checks may be sent to 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.