By M. LISA MONROEExpress Editor

Local community members Barb and Doug Green have created “My Adirondack Coloring Book.”

Barb got the idea for the book when she was in the Thousand Islands last year. She has seen a Thousand Islands coloring book that was sponsored by local business. Barb’s brother, Doug, is an artist and she thought that they could do a pretty good job making one for our area.

“I talked to Doug and showed him the book. We each wrote out a list of several different Adirondack ideas; animals, locations, activities, etc. We then narrowed them down and Doug started to draw,” said Barb.

She added some word search games, and they got the project done. They had to find a publisher and Old Forge Library Director helped them find Old Forge native, Nancy Pulling Best, of Nancy Did It, to finish up the process of getting the book on the shelves.

“Nancy has been a tremendous asset,” Barb said.

It took less time than they thought it would. The book was ready to hit shelves three weeks earlier than it had been promised.

“It is printed on recycled paper. You can’t have the last name Green and not be considerate of the environment to some degree!” she said.

Barb appreciated that the project gave her time to spend working on something that was so much fun with her brother. They both brought their strengths to the project and had a good time.

The coloring book is available at DiOrio’s Supermarket, at Barb’s new store, Adirondack Green House Basketry and at Hunt Realty.