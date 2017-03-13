• Alexandria J. Haehl of Old Forge has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for academic achievement during the fall 2016 semester.

Haehl is a member of the Class of 2017 and is majoring in Government. Haehl attended Town of Webb High School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

• Corey Down of Old Forge has been cited for academic achievement for the fall 2016 semester at the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi.

Down, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management: Design and Building, has qualified for the Dean’s List. To qualify for the SUNY Delhi Dean’s List, a student must have an academic average of 3.50 or higher within the semester.

• John Murphy of Forestport and Molly Rodriguez of Old Forge were named to Le Moyne College’s Fall 2016 Dean’s List