Mohawk Valley Community College, located in Utica and Rome, is proud to announce the following students whose high academic performance has qualified them for recognition as members of the President’s List for the recently completed Fall 2016 semester. The President’s List includes students who achieved a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (of a possible 4.00). To be eligible for these honors, full-time students must have successfully completed 12 or more attempted hours; and part-time students must have successfully completed six attempted hours.

They are Abigail R. Howland, Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, Forestport and Calvin B. Risley, Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement, Old Forge.

Sarah Scouten of Forestport was among the SUNY Oneonta students who earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Megan Greene of Old Forge was recently named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Nazareth College is proud to announce that Morgan Payne of Old Forge has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester. Payne is studying English Literature. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.