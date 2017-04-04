Sara Dempsey of Old Forge has made the dean’s list for the 2016/2017 winter term at Johnson and Wales College.

Alexandria J. Haehl of Old Forge has been selected for membership in the St. Lawrence University chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon, the national mathematics honorary society. Haehl is a member of the Class of 2017 and is majoring in Government. Haehl attended Town of Webb High School.