The 4-H Government Intern Program, sponsored by the Herkimer County Legislature and administered by Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program of Herkimer County, concluded another successful semester. Twelve students from three Herkimer County school districts participated by exploring current issues and learning more about the functions of their county government through the committee system. Students reviewed issues, toured county facilities, interviewed county legislators, and attended a county legislature meeting.Students included Kevin Diedrich, Dylan Evans, Travis Guidi, Derryck Hains, and Daniel Hale, from Central Valley Academy; Josh Vanasse from Dolgeville High School; Bella Beck, Lauren Beckingham, Connor Ulrich, Brenden Kelly, Erik Knudsen, and Alex DiOrio from Town of Webb High School.Key presenters involved in the success of this program included: Steve Dietz of the P.I.N.S. Unit; Herkimer County Sheriff Chris Farber; Connie Shepherd and Kim Tranter from the Board of Elections; Linda Patten from the Department of Social Services; Herkimer County District Attorney Jeff Carpenter; Mike Scalise of Probation; Herkimer County Clerk Sylvia Rowan; and Family Court Judge John Brennan.At the final session, the interns staged a simulated legislative mock meeting and provided presentations on current issues confronting county government. Topics discussed were improving the paving of county roads, trail head parking near Old Forge, cleaning up abandoned buildings, and satellite college education in Herkimer County. Youth thanked all of the participating Herkimer County Legislators for their visits and help in researching topics that made the program an engaging experience.For questions on this or other 4-H programs, please contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County at (315) 866-7920.