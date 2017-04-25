Since there were no sports events to write about this past week, I thought about what to write and could not get away from thinking about my years at Old Forge and my involvement in sports. If I had to entitle this article it would be an essay on “firsts”

My first real job was right out of St. Lawrence University and into teaching at the Town of Webb Schools. I had never seen a school as small as Old Forge’s and I felt that I would stay for two years and go back to get my masters in business and get a better paying job. How wrong I was. My decision to go to Old Forge was the second best decision of my life. My best decision, well, we raised a nice family. It was Carol.

I had always enjoyed playing sports and now I wanted to coach. My first two choices were football and basketball. Old Forge only played soccer and the basketball coaches were already in place. That first year, the class of 1959, was a class I never have forgotten. Because it was the first class that graduated while I had taught there, I can never forget them. Add to it, that Jack Leach asked me to accompany him on the senior trip to Washington, DC and to New York City, I went. That is an experience that you do not soon forget.

I got the job of coaching track that first year and although I had lettered in track in high school, I did not know much about it. After removing some of the team for violations, I ended up with only four members. You cannot win with four. But, they were all good athletes and performed well. Who was on that first team of mine? Joe Danaher, Doug Lorenz, Bob Risley and Bill Rivet. Track did get better. When I returned from the service, the school was getting a strong boost in their enrollment figures and it helped all sports. We won a few titles in the 60s, but, it was in the 70s that we really took off. What a pleasure it was to coach such fine athletes. They helped each other and me by having the seniors on the team help the freshmen and sophomores develop in their events. I can never forget that and the pleasure was all mine. I never felt that it was a job.

Now, to basketball. In my first year, I had the pleasure to watch our varsity team win a championship in the old Lewneida League under the direction of Jack Davis. Please forgive me if I left off a name, but, the following boys that I remember were on that team, Bruce Thorpe, Gene Russell, Doug Lorenz, Harry Delmarsh, Bryan Clark, Joe Danaher, Dick Foster and Bob Risley. Russell and Risley, both all-stars, led the team to victory.

The next year, I decided, with Mr. Leach’s okay, to start a junior high basketball team. I said I would do it for nothing, but Leach got me $100 for doing it. Wow, I’m on my way. With boys like Bruce MacDonald, one of the best all-around athletes to attend our school, Alan Pole, Warren Greene, Wayne LaPorte, Lanny Judson, Tim Charron, etc. we only lost one game that year and that was to a high school team. Not many rules in those days.

After Carol and I, with baby in arms, came back from the service, Ken Smith decided to hand over the junior varsity team to me. I jumped at the chance. We started in the old gym and then in 1964 we moved into a big, for us, new gymnasium that was the best gym in our league. For about five years I had the pleasure of working with Jack Davis and the fans rarely saw either the varsity of jayvee team lose. With a larger enrollment, the bleachers were always packed to see the two games. It was when we moved to the new gym that I thought we should do something for the younger kids and that is when I started the 4-6th grade basketball program that I retired from two years ago. I used the varsity boys to coach each team in the games and we had five teams in the league. We gave them uniforms and even formed a travel team to play other schools.

Finally, in the 1967-68 school year, I got another first when Davis decided to hand over the varsity team to me. Again, I jumped at the chance. With members of the class of ‘68 leading the way, we went undefeated in the league. The seniors were Bob Gaudin, Walt Wilcox, Jim Turpin, Tony Tormey and Doug Swancott. They were helped by a junior, Ron Hansen, a sophomore, Bruce Tormey, and a freshman, Billy Turpin. Turpin and Tormey were both very good all-around athletes. Except for a broken neck, I never stopped coaching some level of basketball from that point on to full retirement two years ago.

Speaking of firsts, the class of 68 which included many of my first varsity team, was a first for my wife. When Carol came to Old Forge in 1959 to teach fourth grade, her first class was made up of 34 students that graduated in ‘68. She loved that class and their energy and high achievements later in life. Next year, they will celebrate their 50th year and I hope that many will be able to come to celebrate that monumental reunion.

There is so much more I could say, but who wants to read on and on an old man’s remembrances. All I can say is that the years have passed so quickly and the memories have never been forgotten. I could not have had a better life than to work with young men and women and watch them become outstanding adults. What a feeling.