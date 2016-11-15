by Joan Herrmann

Just as mushrooms add color and interest to autumn woods so do lichens. Lichens are colorful and plentiful, and come in a multitude of shapes and sizes. Lichens are often confused with mosses or algae but, are in a special group all by themselves. That is because lichens, simply said, are unique organisms composed of fungi and algae.

When hiking and talking with my students I like to tell them the story of Freddie Fungus, an architect, engineer and builder who was longing to find a companion. Happily he met Alice Alga a magnificent chef who concocted marvelous meals out of thin air. It was love at first sight. They married and had many children, all named Lichen.

Another way to visualize lichen, is to imagine it to be a pie, made up of a fungus crust bottom, top and sides with an alga filling.

Today hundreds of lichen genera and more than 14,000 species are known worldwide and scientists are still discovering more. Lichens are known to survive arctic cold to -58 degrees and desert heat of 122 degrees and are very sensitive to pollution. Lichens can be found growing on rocks, trees, buildings and on the ground. Lichen have no roots and don’t need a constant supply of water, they can tolerate long dry periods and grow on surfaces where plants can’t, such as bare rock. Lichens have also evolved the ability to completely stop functioning and then start again, once they are able to, then photosynthesize and make food. The process is called cryptobiotics. Lichens are named, by lichenologists, scientifically for the fungus component, because fungus determines the form of the lichen. There are three basic types of lichen. Crustose attaches to rocks, trees or the ground, and looks like it has been spray painted to the surfaces. Foliose has a leafy appearance divided by lobes. Fruticose is bushy or shrubby and probably the most interesting of all. Lichens absorb all their nutrients directly from the air and rainwater.

Many animals use lichens daily. The ruby-throated hummingbird uses shield lichen (Parmelia squarrosa) in its nest for camouflage. Northern parula warblers weave strands of beard lichen (Usnea hirta) through their nests. As many as fifty other species of birds also use lichens in their nests. White-tailed deer, moose and flying squirrels all eat lichens. Many insects including bark lice, springtails, mites and silverfish eat lichens. Gray treefrogs use lichens for camouflage. Lichens are among the first in “new landscapes” to grow on rock surfaces, which then allow mosses, grasses and eventually trees to do the same. Some species of lichens even aid in soil fertility. Lichens are being studied for possible medical benefits because of their anti-germination and anti-bacterial properties. Icelandic lichen (Cetaria islandica) has been used as a food source for humans in times of need. Northern Europeans ground it and added it to breads and porridge; it was called “bread moss” in Norway. Herbal medicines can be found containing lichens, and are used for harsh coughs and sore throats. Herbal toothpaste and deodorants may contain lichens as well. In India curries and masalas are flavored with lichens. Thousands of tons of lichens are harvested each year and used as a fixative for perfumes. Lichens have been used in the past as a dye for Harris tweeds, not only to color the wool but also to make it mothproof.

While hiking or kayaking in the Adirondacks many of the more unusual lichens can be found. Ferd’s Bog off Uncas Road in Eagle Bay is a relatively easy hike along a well traveled hiking trail. While walking through the forest you can see lichens on the trees, fallen logs and rocks, leading to the boardwalk into the bog. On a single tree of a sugar maple you may find as many as 20 species of lichen.

As you walk along the trail look at the rocks, you may find concentric boulder lichen (Porpidia crustulata) or tattered jellyskin (Leptogium lichenoides). If you are hiking to Lock and Dam, from the Green Bridge in Thendara, look for a glacial erratic (a large boulder with mosses and lichens growing on it) to find frosted rock tripe (Umbilicaria Americana) or maybe plated rock tripe (Umbilicaria meuhlenbergia). While driving the Moose River Recreational Area look for trees that might have the larger, showier type of Foliose lichen, tree lungwort (lobaria pulmonaria) it is a favorite food of moose. While kayaking or canoeing, slowly along the shoreline, many species of lichens can be seen and photographed. Lichens can be observed in any season which is a special bonus for photographers. What I mean by that is, so often what we wish to photograph is already just beyond peak season, when we finally get the chance to go out and shoot.

Many books are now available for lichen identification, and our local bookstores carry copies of these guides. Take along a copy in your daypack when cross country skiing or snowshoeing. If your visit to the Adirondacks is for some restful time, while sitting on a rock, dock or porch, look around I am sure, that after a few moments, you may begin to see lichens that you didn’t observe before. When looking for lichens take along a magnifying glass or a macro lens for your camera, as many of them are quiet tiny.

