I believe it’s time we brought back some mislaid Adirondack traditions. Based on the dubious quality of many of the preposterous 2012 Olympic sporting events, such as synchronized trampoline dressage, some of the ole-timey Adirondack traditions I’ve researched can easily qualify as Olympic events. Many of the lost traditions can be traced back to our legendary 19th Century hermits, guides, hunters and trappers. They include feats of strength, stealth and cunning. Being bright was not a prerequisite for participation in these historic customs. Note: Express historian extraordinaire, Ken Sprague, has neither affirmed nor condemned my research.

Hermits and guides spent many days alone in the woods with only the native flora and fauna to keep them entertained. One animal that our woodsmen encountered on a regular basis was the porcupine. The porcupine is, at once, stupid and friendly, making it the perfect dupe for lonely hermits and guides. My research uncovered the little known fact that pioneering Adirondackers perfected the sport of porcupine tossing. They actually grabbed the porky by its spiny tail and in a spinning motion much like the modern day hammer throw, hurled the porky as far as forest density allowed.

In the hands of a rookie, the porky often traveled but a few feet before smacking into a giant white pine. However an accomplished porky tosser could thread the needle and heave the flailing rodent across impressive distances.

The acknowledged porky tossing record belongs to Bill Smith the “Adirondack Hermit” from Franklin County. It’s said that Bill once tossed a 25 pound porky fifty-two feet five inches before she impaled herself in a sugar maple. Bill learned to toss porcupines as a juvenile delinquent in Irasburg, Vt. After exterminating the Vermont porcupine population, Bill hiked to Franklin County via Lowell, Mass. Bill loved fried porcupine liver, bacon and onions, so tossing them and sauteing their innards were both fun and rewarding. Those who knew Bill thought him strange. Today he’d be profiled a potential serial killer and placed on the No-Fly-List at the Terrorist Screening Center at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC. Notoriety comes at a cost.

Another lost Adirondack tradition is deer wrangling. Guides loved to showoff for their sports by running down and blindsiding white tail deer. Most honed their skills as children by tackling spotted fawns and pummeling them into submission with their fists. As they grew older and bolder the wannabe guides raced after prize bucks with trophy racks. Many had their eyes poked out which ended their guiding dream. Most of the losers left the Adirondacks to become asbestos miners at the Jeffrey Asbestos Mine in Asbestos, Quebec. Lazy guides tended to wrangle deer that were swimming across lakes and rivers. They’d chase them down with their guideboats, jump on their backs and drag them underwater like a Mara River crocodile on a migrating wildebeest. Flatlander clients thought deer wrangling to be great entertainment. I can foresee deer wrangling as a totally awesome Olympic sport.

Another bygone ADK tradition is skunk jumping. There were two aspects to this hunter/trapper tradition. The first was jumping over the greatest number of nose-to-tail skunks in a single jump and the second was jumping over one skunk the greatest number of times without being sprayed. The key to this sport was finding a local anosmiac, i.e., a person who has lost their sense of smell. The anosmiac was sent into the woods to collect skunks and set up the skunk jumping course.

Alvah Dunning and Mitchell Sabbatis were renowned for their skunk jumping prowess. However I discovered that the consensus all-time skunk jumper was Belorussian “Stinky” Binky outta New Russia. Stinky, a lithe six-footer was said to have the vertical jump of Ivan Ukhof and the horizontal leap of Bob Beaman, both Olympic champions. In a meet at Blue Mountain Lake in 1869, Stinky jumped twenty-five nose-to-tail skunks and then jumped over a particularly fragrant polecat thirty times before being sprayed. When Stinky retired undefeated in 1875, skunk jumping passed into the ADK dead file.

We all grew up hearing about bear wrestling. But I discovered that traditional ADK bear wrestling was a far cry from the carnival sideshow scam. The original bear wrestling matches took place inside a fifteen-foot high, twenty foot square yellow birch sapling enclosure. Spectators stood on stilts in order to peer into the “cage.” The wrestler was placed in the cage with a sow and her two cubs. The match began with the traditional spanking of the cubs with a beech switch. The baying cubs incited the sow to “wrestle” with the mountainman. The mountainman was armed with a “Millwall brick” made from a folded New York City American Citizen newspaper. The bears were armed with teeth, claws and attitude.

It’s a little known fact that only two ADK mountainmen survived more than one wrestling match. They were Frenchy “Froglegs” du Lac from Cranberry Lake and Tommy “Titmouse” Baeolophus from North Creek. Frenchy went on to become the only one-armed cello player in the glorious, albeit brief history of the Tahawas Philharmonic Orchestra in Newcomb. Tommy went on to star as Joseph Merrick in the Broadway smash, “The Elephant Man.” He required no makeup. The winning bears were released back into the wild only to be executed by the DEC when they returned to town for unauthorized wrestling matches with criminally negligent townspeople who were feeding songbirds during the warm weather months.

I honestly believe that we can reinstate these lost Adirondack traditions and turn them into Olympic sports. I think PETA will jump aboard if we promise to donate all of the maimed and/or deceased wildlife to local food banks. Our pioneering Adirondackers declared that, “It’s not about the winning, but to take part, just as in life it’s not the triumph, it’s the struggle. The essential thing is not to have conquered, but to have fought well.”

I believe if properly grilled, participating porcupines, deer, skunks and bears would agree. Send me $5 and I promise to indiscriminately perpetuate our misplaced Adirondack traditions.