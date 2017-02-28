By Dave Clark

For the Express

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Lowell Bailey became the first American biathlete to win a world championship gold medal. It came as a surprise to the world and it was the highlight of this young man’s skiing career.

For years, Bailey has been a top cross country skier for the United States, but never has anyone from our country ever won a gold medal in such a big meet. Over the years, two silver and one bronze medal have been won, but no gold.

In this individual race on Thursday, Bailey competed in the 20k race and hit on all 20 shots and then outskied all other skiers that had clean shooting days. This was the culmination of years of hard work that got him into the Olympics, but got him no medal. He and his wife were expecting their first child this summer and he contemplated giving up on skiing. However, he reconsidered that move and it paid off.

For those who wonder why I am writing this article about a young man from Lake Placid it is because many people in Old Forge knew his family. Lowell’s father, George taught science at Old Forge and coached modified basketball. Twenty years ago, they moved to Lake Placid and Lowell, 10 years old at the time, has been working hard at his skiing skills ever since.

Congratulations Lowell, and all of Old Forge will be watching and hoping for great results in next years Olympics.