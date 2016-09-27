The Lowville Free Library will hold its fourth annual Wine and Ale Tasting Night from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Tug Hill Vineyards and Bark Eaters Craft Brewery, as well as Coyote Moon Vineyards, Venditti Vineyards, and Otter Creek Winery be showcasing and sharing samples of their products. The vineyards and brewery will each have products by the bottle available for purchase (credit cards accepted).

Homemade desserts and hors d’oeuvres will also be offered for your tasting pleasure. Live music with Tony Levesque on guitar and Phil Scibelli on accordion will set the mood for one of the library’s most important fundraisers. The inaugural Calendar Raffle tickets will also be on sale. Local businesses have generously donated items and gift certificates to fill the November 2016 Calendar. A $10 ticket gets you 30 chances to win.

Funds raised at this wine tasting event will help support the library’s building improvements and ongoing care of its historic 1927 building. The Wine and Ale Tasting event is a good time to visit the Lowville Free Library and view first-hand the wealth of activities and services offered. Children are just finishing up an exciting “Ready Set Read” summer reading program, movie nights, and the Storywalk at the DEC Nature Trail. The latest Storywalk title is “Forest Green” by Liana Mahoney of New Bremen. Plans are now getting underway for a continuation of a number of popular adult programs, including line dancing, painting workshops, crafters’ meetings, and book club. Details and registration information for all library programs are available on the Lowville Free Library Facebook page and its monthly newsletter or by calling (315) 376-2131.

Tickets for the Wine and Ale Tasting Night are $10 per person and may be purchased at the library or the door on the evening of Oct. 3.