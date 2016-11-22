Photo submitted

MAC’s has a new van thanks to The Community Foundation.

For almost six years, MAC’s Safe Ride has been working to provide safe, effective and alternative transportation to residents and visitors in Old Forge, Eagle Bay and Thendara. More than 5,000 passengers have utilized MAC’s during the past 12-month period. Impaired driving remains a serious public safety issue for northern Herkimer County and local law enforcement has found that MAC’s presents a viable alternative to impaired driving and promotes public safety.

So when MAC’s existing van was approaching 70,000 miles and raising some concern regarding dependability, the organization turned to the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, Inc. for assistance. MAC’s was able to locate a 2016 Ford Transit 15 passenger van with very low mileage, and the foundation provided a grant of $25,000 for the purchase of the vehicle. Over the last few years, the MAC’s Safe Ride has averaged over 8,000 vehicle miles per year. The new larger van will be easier to enter and exit and will allow for more passengers and hopefully less road miles.

Gisele Kress, MAC’s Board President expressed her appreciation to The Community Foundation which through this support “will certainly allow MAC’s to stay viable over the next years and will help us ensure the safety of our residents and visitors.”

Linda Cohen, Community Foundation Board Member, said, “The foundation is pleased to make this investment in MAC’s Safe Ride. The Community Foundation’s constant support for the Town of Webb continues to improve the quality of life for this region, continuing to make it a great place to visit, work and live.”

MAC’s Safe Ride was assisted in the grant application process by the grant writing program of CAP-21, which is sustained by support from the Central Adirondack Association, Herkimer County, and the Towns of Inlet and Webb.

For more information on MAC’s Safe Ride, either to support this organization or to arrange transportation contact (315) 369-8121 or by email macs369.8121@gmail.com.

CAP-21 is a regional not for profit organization serving the West Central Adirondacks. Planning for the future “while preserving and protecting the beauty and benefits of our heritage and our natural resources.”