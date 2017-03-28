Maddie Phaneuf, US Biathlete

Thank you very much to my local sponsors! They are the Enchanted Forest/Water Safari, Old Forge Fitness, Helmer’s Fuel and Trucking, DiOrio’s Supermarket, Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company, Adirondack Accents, Adirondack Homes and Real Estate, Ozzie’s Coffee Bar, Giant, and Blizzard Manufacturing.

Their generosity was essential to the success this Polar Bear experienced this 2016-17 season. The past year was filled with many memorable moments and small steps forward, and it was great knowing that my family, friends and neighbors were supporting me along the way. The New Year (in biathlon) starts now, and I’ll be training hard to qualify for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics taking place in PyeongChang, South Korea. Wish me luck!