I heart receiving snail mail. It’s stimulating driving to the Post Office, kibitzing with PM Mary Lamphear, carefully entering my mailbox, and x-raying the contents to discover what’s lurking inside. I’m always gratified when it’s not a pipe bomb or weapons grade anthrax. I wonder how long it’s gonna be before my Inlet P.O. box is sealed like Grant’s tomb? President Obama’s included an $11 billion Postal Service bailout in his 2012 budget proposal to offset a predicted $7 billion deficit and help sustain Post Office retiree health benefits. There’s many a gimpy old letter carrier out there who toted those backbreaking mailbags on our behalf for many a mile, through snow, rain, heat, and gloom of night. They’ve gotta be fixated on the mind numbing federal budget debates and wondering where their next dose of Advil and Johnnie Walker Blue Label are coming from.

House Speaker, John Boehner, purposes to slash tens of billions in federal spending this year alone, except in his home district of course. So, it looks like Mart Allen’s courageous battle to perpetuate the Thendara Post Office is officially moot. The USPS is quite likely the next carrier pigeon. Central Adirondackers may soon be driving to Utica to pickup their snail mail. Express subscribers, please keep those cards and letters coming while you still can. I’d hate to resort to fabricating the correspondence I supposedly receive on a regular basis.

Dear Stan, how can we be sure you’re not inventing the letters purportedly addressed to you at the Express? For instance, like this one from me. Signed, Chester Drawers, Blue Mountain.

Well Chester, ask yourself this; how would I know your name and where you’re from if it wasn’t from you? You think I sit around all day making up inane questions from morons with silly names? I’m pretty sure I’ve better things to do with my undistinguished life.

Dear Stachu, how dare you dub our beloved Super Bowl, the Stupid Bowl? Are you some kinda tree-hugging, laissez-faire, socialist, pinko commie? Signed, U.R. Dumb, Raquette Lake.

My dear Mr. Dumb, every additional Roman numeral added to the Stupid Bowl piles on another layer of capitalistic opulence that has nothing to do with football. I actually had to pay $200 to stand on my porch and watch the game through my picture window on my own TV. I guess it could’ve been worse. I might have paid $2,400 to actually be inside Cowboy Stadium and not have a seat. Plus, even the Romans don’t use stupid Roman numerals anymore. Grow up, NFL. Stupid is as stupid does.

I felt fortunate that I was standing on my porch when I was forced to watch Cameron Diaz feeding Alex Rodriquez popcorn. I made it into the yard just in time to loose my recently ingested Carol’s Amazingly Amazing Refried Bean Dip. It makes me dizzy just saying that. The Black Eyed Peas? ‘Shut Up.’ Christina Aguilera’s, National Anthem? No, really shut up. Best part of the whole shebang was my Navy flyboys bust’ in butt from NAS Oceana in their F/A-18 Super Hornets for a $450,000 patriotic fly over of the closed, domed stadium. At least the stupid schmucks who paid to watch the game from outside the stadium got to see the fly over. I’ll bet those Tail Hookers were back at the Oceana O’Club chugging their weekly ration of Capt. Morgan Spiced Rum by the start of the second quarter. Mission accomplished. Fly Navy.

Dear Stan, how was your Valentine’s Day? Signed, Candy Barr, Stillwater.

Well Candy, I really heart Valentine’s Day. Just ask my whittle sweetie pookums if I’m not the most romantic proponent of the biggest commercial boondoggle in recorded history. I heart being coerced into buying flowers and other gifts I can’t afford because of some defunct saint. Exception: I heart buying flowers from Gordi at Pedals & Petals. I essentially stopped participating in heart day when Pope Paul VI (Roman numerals again) deleted Saint Valentine from the Roman calendar of saints in 1969. Valentine had a good run, 496AD to 1969. (That’s MCDLXXIII years to you Stupid Bowlers who heart Roman numerals.) It was way past time to put courtly love to bed. Apparently, Leslie Willard’s stepped in to pick up Pope Paul’s slack, so you Valentine’s aficionados can heart each other without somehow becoming ‘Every kiss begins with Kay’ gag me with a spoon-ish. Good luck with that.

PS I bought my sweetie pookums a new Cuttlebug V2 for Valentine’s Day because I really heart her. Big smooch, pookie pie and keep on rubber stamp’ in with the saints.

Dear Stan, I’m a virgin Express subscriber. What exactly is the point of your bi-weekly column? Signed, Eileen Sideways, Thendara.

Eileen, I wish I could tell you that there is a point. I’d like to convince you that hidden within a thin veil of sophomoric humor, are tasty tidbits of history, social consciousness, moral indignation, whimsy, and decency. I’ve purposely omitted honesty, integrity, modesty and compassion. I think a first year law student could discredit those claims on cross. You see Eileen, the Express is my chalkboard, and my foremost intention is to create an Express cult that arises spontaneously around my abbynormal beliefs and biases. To make a long story short, Mart Allen has a cult, so I want one too. But, unlike genuine columnists, I freely admit that I practice psychological manipulation, better known as mind control. You will read and enjoy my column faithfully or there will be unforeseen consequences. What if I’m right, Eileen? Welcome to my cult, and have a hearty day, my devoted disciple.

Dear Stanislaus, how about those 2011 Grammys? Signed, Claire Annette, Too Long Lake.

Claire, I’m an avid music lover who grew up grooving to Spike Jones and His City Slickers, Weird Al Yankovic and The Players, Kinky Friedman and The Texas Jewboys, and Paul Case and The Davidson. I’m ashamed to admit that I thought 2011 Grammy winners Arcade Fire, Lady Antebellum, Esperanza Spalding, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars were Belizean soccer players. Bye, bye Ms. American Pie.