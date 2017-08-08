CAP-21, in collaboration with View Arts Center and the Town of Webb Union Free School District, is hosting a community conversation from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Old Forge Library to explore what it would take to develop a “makerspace” in Old Forge/Town of Webb.

Whether they’re called hackerspaces, makerspaces, or incubators, collaborative working spaces bring communities together, providing opportunities for skill building, innovation and education and even help new businesses get off the ground.

According to Executive Director of CAP-21 Robin Hill, the desire for a community makerspace has been raised numerous times since she started in her position this spring.

“So many people are interested in developing a space like this, we invite them to come out and share their ideas,” she said.

The Adirondack North Country Association which is working with communities around the North Country to develop similar projects, will facilitate the event.

“There is growing interest in the region in creating such spaces,” says ANCA’s Jacob Vennie-Vollrath.

According to Vennie-Vollrath, 70 people attended a similar event organized by ANCA in Saranac Lake last November, and he is confident that the Old Forge community has a similar level of interest.

“One of the goals of this meeting is to hear from the community what already exists in terms of space or equipment and also to get a clearer picture on who would use such a space and what they would want to do there,” said Vennie-Vollrath.

To help attendees visualize the possibilities for a makerspace, guest speaker Dan Schneiderman of Rochester will share his experiences in building maker communities throughout New York State.

Schneiderman is the lead organizer for the New York State Maker Summit and founder of the NYS Maker Network. In June 2016, Schneiderman became a lead representative of the New York State Maker Movement to the Obama White House’s Nation of Makers Initiative.

“A makerspace is a collaborative project,” said Hill. “We’re excited to help host this collaborative event to kick off the conversation and take some forward steps as a community.”

There is no charge to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information on the Aug. 17 event, contact Robin Hill, CAP-21, (315) 369-3353.