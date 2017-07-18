Writers and aspiring writers won’t want to miss this informative seminar. Join Katharine Sands from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 21, at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd.

Katharine will speak about and give pointers for finding the right literary agent which is the first in getting your work published. Sands, herself, is a literary agent with the Sarah Jane Freymann Literary Agency in NYC, and represents a wide variety of recent and forthcoming books. Pre-registration is appreciated. Call the library at (315) 369-6008, but walk-ins are also welcome. The seminar is funded by NYSCA: the Literature Program with support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.