The Town of Webb Police Department investigated fatal snowmobile accident on Jan. 24. The accident occurred on Trail 5 approximately 300 feet north of Daiker’s bar entrance in the Town of Webb at approximately 10:06 p.m.

It was determined that an Ian M. Dilly, 40, of Hudson Falls, N.Y., was traveling north on Trail 5 operating a 2016 Ski Doo when he lost control of his snowmobile. Witnesses and investigation by police reveal that the operator swerved to the right, was partially ejected from the snowmobile and made impact with a large tree along the trail.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Herkimer County Coroner Danforth Rivet. Other agencies assisting at the scene were Inlet Police, State Police Remsen, the Old Forge Fire Department and the Old Forge Ambulance.