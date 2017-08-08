Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

The new water tower has concrete walls and will be buried so that only 12 feet of the wall are showing when it is complete.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Larry Greiner, site engineer of the Maple Ridge Water Tower replacement project gave a tour of the project on Friday, Aug. 4. Town of Webb Supervisor Robert Moore, Town Board Member Kate Russell, Town Clerk Nanci Russell and DPW Superintendent Mark Hudon attended the tour.

The $1.75 million project is on schedule and should be “substantially complete” by Oct. 19. The old tank, which held 500,000 gallons of water is being replaced by a larger capacity 650,000 tank.

The old tank will stand for a short while after the new tank starts to be used, and once it is found that the new tank performs up to standard, the old tank will be torn down.

Increased capacity is the primary reason that the tank had to be replaced.

“A capacity study was done which indicated the need for added capacity, especially during peak season,” said Moore.

Water for the Old Forge/Thendara Water District comes from two high producing wells, that water is then treated and pumped into the water tower which supplies all of the water for the district.

