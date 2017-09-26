The Old Forge Marathon saw about 400 runners take to the trails this weekend. The runners started on North Street and ran the snowmobile trail system. Runners had a cool misty morning to start their run and rain held off all day. After the run, participants were able to attend View’s Brewfest which was taking place at the finish line at the George Hiltebrant Pavilion. View’s Executive Director Jeff Grimshaw said that they’d had a good crowd.

“People seem happy, that’s my measure of success,” said Grimshaw.

Photos by M. Lisa Monroe