Photo submitted

Margie and Bruce O’Hara take a break at Seventh Lake House before their coronation on Feb. 25.

By Adele Burnett

Inlet Information Office Director

Inlet will be in a festive mood, celebrating everything that is good about winter on Saturday, Feb. 25. The 15th annual “Fire and Lights” event will begin at 10 a.m. with the crowning of the O’Haras to preside over the day’s events.

Margie and Bruce will be present at the sixth annual cardboard sled races and third annual kids’ snowmobile races in the afternoon at Fern Park. They will present the medals and trophies following each event. Later, you will find them at the free hot dog/hot chocolate stand in Arrowhead Park by the bonfire prior to the amazing fireworks display over Fourth Lake. Their day will end at the wine and chocolate tasting event at Screaming Eagle, following the fireworks.

Margie and Bruce first met when Bruce was running “The Stand” with his childhood friend Ron Dearlove in front of what is now the Arrowhead parking lot. Bruce’s grandfather was Charles O’Hara, owner and manager of the Arrowhead Hotel for many years. Margie was a clerk in her father’s Inlet Hardware Store across the street. Romance bloomed, but they were college-aged and not financially stable. So, they went their separate ways. Bruce went on to pursue his career in Landscape Architecture, which took him all over the world. Margie landed a High School English teaching job at Chittenango Central, where she remained for her entire 35 year career, including 15 years as the English Department Chairperson.

Many of you already know the story of their reunion. Don Hodel, Margie’s brother, died, and his memorial service was held in June of 2006 at the Inlet Fire Hall. It was there that Margie and Bruce saw each other for the first time in forty-four years. Neither was married at that time so romance bloomed again, and in December of 2007, they were married.

Although they had spent many years during their careers living in a variety of places, they found the allure of Inlet too hard resist. So they returned to their roots and now run the Adirondack Fairway Bed and Breakfast, located adjacent to the 18th fairway of the Inlet Golf Club.

Since locating to Inlet, Margie and Bruce have been very active in town government and activities. To start with, they made application to the State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program for a grant, which was subsequently awarded to Inlet to update Arrowhead Park. Margie and Bruce are both members of the Central Adirondack Search and Rescue Team, Bruce as a searcher and Margie as the organization’s secretary.

Both are also members of the Church of the Lakes Session. Bruce is the vice chairman of the Inlet Planning Board and a driver for Community Transportation Services. He is on the Accession Committee for the Inlet Historical Society and is the adjutant for the American Legion Post #1402. He also worked for the Town of Inlet as assistant to the assessor for a few years. Margie is the Secretary of the Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts Council and she has been working part time as an assistant to the Inlet Tourism Director for almost 10 years.

Were you to ask them how it seems to be back where it all started, they would assure you that they wouldn’t want to live any place else on earth.